PHOTO GALLERY: Wreck claims one life, another seriously injured
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a fatal crash on Farm-to-Market 2802, west of Fox Trot near Mauriceville today, October 12, 2021. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 5:30 p.m., a 2007 Nissan SUV was traveling westbound on FM 2802. The vehicle was traveling at an unsafe speed while attempting to negotiate a curve and drove off the roadway to the right and overturned.orangeleader.com
