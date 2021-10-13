Proving Online Defamation: No Longer a Black Box
Although online defamation is more common than ever, its impact on business performance can be tracked, measured and quantified. Today, disgruntled customers and business rivals have unprecedented reach when delivering caustic comments about a business on public review sites, leaving disparaging remarks on blogs, or releasing controversial op-eds that can go viral when picked up by a wider news network and distributed for all to see. However, businesses have access to a suite of tools to monitor and manage defamation as it happens and accurately calculate the harm when online defamation warrants litigation.www.law.com
