CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Proving Online Defamation: No Longer a Black Box

By Doug Bania, Nevium
Law.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough online defamation is more common than ever, its impact on business performance can be tracked, measured and quantified. Today, disgruntled customers and business rivals have unprecedented reach when delivering caustic comments about a business on public review sites, leaving disparaging remarks on blogs, or releasing controversial op-eds that can go viral when picked up by a wider news network and distributed for all to see. However, businesses have access to a suite of tools to monitor and manage defamation as it happens and accurately calculate the harm when online defamation warrants litigation.

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
towardsdatascience.com

How to Explain Black-box Models With SHAP: The Ultimate Guide

Today, you can’t just come up to your boss and say, “Here is my best model. Let’s put it into production and be happy!”. No, it doesn’t work that way now. Companies and businesses are being picky over adopting AI solutions because of their “black box” nature. They demand model explainability.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defamation#A Black Box
GeekTyrant

An Extended Ending for Marvel's BLACK WIDOW Finds Its Way Online

An alternate ending for Marvel’s Black Widow has found its way online. It’s basically an expansion of the film’s ending. In the original ending, General Ross shows up with an army after Natasha takes down the Red Room and there is wreckage on fire. This deleted scene shows us the aftermath of that.
COMICS
nationalblackguide.com

Black Woman Takes on Male-Dominated Women's Online Fashion Industry

The fashion industry – and particularly online fashion – continues to be male-dominated even though women spend over 200% more money on fashion than men. What’s more, even though 85% of people who graduate from fashion school are female, only 14% of the top 50 fashion houses are run by women. And, only 40% of women’s fashion brands are designed by women.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Hispanic woman claims she got offered a Trader Joe’s job interview when she claimed to be white

A woman from New York has claimed that Trader Joe’s only offered her a job interview after she told the supermarket chain that she was white. In a series of TikTok videos this month, the woman, known as Leann, said she applied for a job but Trader Joe’s only offered it to her because she said she was white, rather than Hispanic. Leann said she had applied for jobs at a number of New York locations of Trader Joe’s but after being refused, thought she would change her ethnicity on an application form. That was when she heard back...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Celebrities
goldderby.com

2021 box office hits: ‘Shang-Chi,’ ‘Black Widow’ among biggest money-makers (so far)

The pandemic has had a devastating effect on the world over the past two years, and movie theaters are no exception. Box office revenues are down significantly as some moviegoers have chosen to stay away from crowded indoor events. Yet, theaters are slowly but surely climbing their way back to some level of normalcy, with many films crossing $100 million in the U.S. alone.
MOVIES
Law.com

Why Another Associate Left a Magic Circle Firm for a US Rival

Amid a talent shortage across law firms, we continue to pull back the curtain on why some associates are moving firms or quitting the industry all together. In the latest in our series on the issues, we spoke to an associate who moved to a firm which offered more diverse role models within its senior ranks. To see other articles in the series, click here.
BUSINESS
Law.com

'It's a Bit of a Balancing Act': Legal Chiefs Drive Innovation, Limit Risk

Top lawyers at Intuit, Discover and Salesforce help their businesses grow, not just manage risk. Technology often advances faster than the regulatory framework. General counsel of some of America’s biggest companies say their legal departments are determined to foster innovation but without causing risks to skyrocket or falling out of compliance with regulators.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Amazon seeks 150,000 seasonal hires in addition to more than 150,000 previously announced job openings

Amazon.com Inc. said Monday that it's looking for 150,000 seasonal hires, both full- and part-time. This is in addition to the previously announced goal of adding 40,000 corporate and tech workers and 125,000 fulfillment and transportation workers. "Our seasonal hiring helps us deliver on our promises to customers while also providing flexibility to our full-time employees during busy periods," said Alicia Boler Davis, senior vice president of global customer fulfillment, in a statement. Workers receive a starting wage of $18 per hour, a sign-up bonus of up to $3,000 and an additional $3 per hour in many locations depending on the shift. Among the states with the most seasonal openings are Arizona, California and New York. Amazon says many seasonal workers come back year after year. Amazon stock is up 4.7% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 19% for the period.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Stearns Weaver, Paul Weiss, Holland & Knight Among Firms Defending South Florida Class Action Over Robinhood Practices

A fleet of law firms have stepped in for defendants in a class action challenging Robinhood’s payment for order flow and order routing practices. Debevoise & Plimpton and Stearns Weaver Miller Weissler Alhadeff & Sitterson are counsel to the stock trading app. Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison is representing Virtu Financial Inc. Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton and Holland & Knight are defending Two Signa Securities. White & Case is representing Apex Clearing Corporation and Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan has entered an appearance for Citadel Securities.
LAW
Law.com

AXS Law Partner Courtney Caprio Quit Big Law to Bet on Herself

Searching for a meritocracy, Caprio went South when most of her University of Virginia law school classmates went North. After a decade as a Big Law associate at three firms, Caprio went to a boutique and then struck out on her own. Then, after getting more work than she could...
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy