Cant open HPE LTFS formatted tape with IBM LTFS configuration

By ACS_IT
High Point Enterprise
 5 days ago

We had a HP LTO 7 ecternal tape drive that was formatted with HPE LTFS. It got damaged and unrepairable. Now we got a DELL LTO 7 external tape drive that uses IBM LTFS Configuration. But when I insert the old backup tapes I cant read the old data. Is...

High Point Enterprise

HPE Dual 8GB MicroSD Enterprise Midline USB format SD card

My company ordered a Proliant DL380 with a HPE Dual 8GB MicroSD Enterprise Midline USB, all brand new. When i was starting the installation, an OS has been already installed on the MicroSD cards. these lasts are refurbished, and not brand new. For security reason, i would like to format...
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

Lost an LTFS Volume. looking for possibilities to recover data.

I am using an Hpe LTO 6250 drive connected to mac os 10.11.6 using HPE LTFS 3.4.2. I have archived an tape about an year ago and kept in shelf. Recently tried to mount the tape to restore some data from it using a different HPE 6250 drive and HPE LTFS 3.2.0 it said "mounting is failed; index xml pcdata parser is failed". Then I went to know that this tape is written using HPE LTFS 3.4.2, So I reinstalled the version and tried but the result is same.
COMPUTERS
CSO

How to Automate Configuration Review

Configuration management can be challenging. IT teams can become overwhelmed by the need to address various standards, compliance requirements, and security options. As the popularity of remote work grows, so does the complexity of implementing secure configurations. Thankfully, there are consensus-developed security recommendations and tools available to help automate the process.
SOFTWARE
High Point Enterprise

HPE InfoSight handles mission critical database availability with new AIOps extension

The new HPE InfoSight App Insights extends AI-driven intelligence into the app layer with predictive analytics, monitoring, and problem notification. Good news. It is now available for Microsoft SQL Server!. Well, let’s first consider the ‘old dog’ in question. HPE InfoSight has a champion pedigree. It is known today as...
SOFTWARE
High Point Enterprise

How many disks can fail in 3PAR 7000 series for raid 10?

I would like to know about 3par 7000 series raid10. How many drive can fail in raid10?. In RAID10, set size will be 4 disks. Let me put it as a0, a1 and b0, b1. Data will stripe between a0 and b0 and data will mirror between a1 and b1. Your data is safe upto 2 disk failures. But condition is one disk between a0 or a1 and one disk between b0 or b1. If both a0 and a1 or b0 and b1 fails, there will be data loss.
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

Tape Drives

The tape library can be described as a structure that has a variety of tape drives. It also includes a few spaces or rivers to store tapes, scanners or an equivalent device such as a normalized ID peruser , or an RF scanner, as well as mechanical systems that facilitate the stacking and switching of tapes. It's essentially a clustering of tape drives and tapes which store information usually to aid in support.Tape libraries are commonly described as a tape storage facility such as a tape jukebox or a tape robot.A library made of HP tape loader is an accumulation system for taking charge of, recuperating reviewing, analyzing and writing on tape cartridges. A tape drive library consists of carts, as well as different tape drives that have an electronic system for the normal change of cartridges. A system for reporting that utilizes an identifier that is normalized or RF scanner allows this library identify the appropriate tape to stack for making or for studying.
ELECTRONICS
High Point Enterprise

HP ML 350 is compatible with Nvidia teslaP1OO

Dear all I'm looking for a server for my Tesla P100. Please refer : https://support.hpe.com/hpesc/public/docDisplay?docId=emr_na-c02833934. We see that ML Series is supported, however please refer the Document for exact Server Model. Also you may check the same on Quickspecs of the Server Model. We see the below Note :. NOTE:...
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

Alternative to DLDP on wireless connections

We have two 5130 switches in IRF mode, connecting to another two 5130 switches in IRF mode (in another building). These switches are using two wireless connections in a smart-link (from each member for resilience), a Unifi UBB and a NanoBeam. I recently had an issue with these switches in...
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

SAN upgrade/Replacement

We are looking to upgrade our MSA 1040 by replacing it with MSA 1060, our existing environment is as follow;. VMWare ESXi 6.5, 2 Proliant hosts Gen 10, MSA 1040 with 6x1.2 Sas drives. All connected via ethernet via a regular 1 GB HP switch, just simple setup, no fiber...
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

HP z8 compatibility with CONNECTX-5 VPI

Currently we are using HP Z820 Workstations for our HPC cluster. It uses MT27500 Family [ConnectX-3] for infiniband. As part of cluster refresh, we are planning to upgrade HP Z820 workstations to HP z8 workstations. For Infiniband adopters, I am checking on NVidia CONNECTX-5 VPI. I would like to understand...
TECHNOLOGY
High Point Enterprise

SATA Ports on backplane 12 Bay LFF Gen8

I noticed 2 SATA ports on the backplane of the Gen8 LFF 12 bay HDD cage that I have on my DL380p Gen8. One has a combo of data and power, but it is keyed 'backward', almost like I could plug an SSD directly into it, but there are no visible means of supporting the drive.
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

Simplivity Newbie help

I'm pretty new in simplivity world, so apologize for the next silly questions but I have some difficulties to retreive the correct informations and I hope you can help me. I have a customer with 2 separate enviroments. The first one is based on 4 hosts proliant 380 gen10 firmware...
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

Announcing HPE XP8 Gen 2 storage: Delivering uncompromising performance and resiliency

The HPE XP8 Gen2 takes the revolutionary design of HPE XP8 to the next level of performance – without compromising the integrity of one of the industry’s most reliable storage platforms. The scale-out architecture is significantly faster, while providing the same 100% data availability, resiliency, and flexibility as in the previous generation.
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

HPE Data Ops Manager: Simplifying global infrastructure management and monitoring

We’re expanding the cloud operational experience with enhancements to HPE Data Ops Manager – bringing our customers a radically simplified intelligent management experience for data infrastructure at scale. Last month, we announced enhancements to the cloud operational experience with new HPE GreenLake cloud services - delivered through the HPE GreenLake...
SOFTWARE
High Point Enterprise

HPE ProLiant XL170r Gen10 Server with Intel Xeon Platinum 8259CL

The Intel Xeon Platinum 8259CL isn't listed as a supported CPU for the XL170r, but it does support the CPU socket. The TDP is 210w which is higher than the 150w max I see for the supported CPUs. Will the Intel Xeon Platinum 8259CL work in a XL170r?. If the...
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

Expand MSA 2062 with D8000 disk enclosure?

Can a D8000 be connected to an MSA 2062 as an expansion, with the MSA controlling everything?. "The D8000 Disk Enclosure can be connected to ProLiant Gen10 servers using the HPE Smart Array E208e-p SR Gen10 Controller or the P408e-p SR Gen10 Controller, which includes HPE Apollo and HPE StoreEasy. Two D8000 enclosures can be daisy-chained together to provide support for up to 212 drives."
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

HPE DL380 vSAN ReadyNodes advice

We are a small organisation currently running vSphere 6.5. Our server infrastructure consists of 3 x DL360 Gen8 (running ESXi v6.5 and hosts roughly 40 vm's) and 3 x HP StoreVirtual 4530 (used purely for vm storage). As well as the 3 ESXi servers we have 8 physical Windows server. All our physical servers and sans are 5-7 years old and we are now looking at replacements. Whatever solution we go for needs to accomidate the 40 vms, allows us to virtualise the 8 Windows server and includes capacity for us to add more compute/storage. Rather than purchasing like for like replacements we're considering a HCI solution. We've had a quick look at HPE Simplivity and Nutanix but suspect either of these will be too expensive for us VMWare vSAN seems like an obvious choice for us. We use vSphere day to day but have never used vSAN or have any experince of HCI. I've seen several ads/emaisl for HPE vSAN ReadyNodes but having spent the last few hours Googline i'm struggling to find any useful links/documentation around these?
COMPUTERS
hackaday.com

IBM Cheese Cutter Restoration

For a while now, Mac Pro towers have had the nickname “cheese grater” because of their superficial resemblance to this kitchen appliance. Apple has only been a company since the 70s, though, and is much newer than one of its historic rivals, IBM. In fact, IBM is old enough to have made actual cheese-related computers as far back as the 1910s, and [Hand Tool Rescue] recently obtained one of these antique machines for a complete restoration.
TECHNOLOGY
High Point Enterprise

unable to download HPE SIM 7.6

I can't download the HPE HIM 7.6 software as below link:. Hewlett Packard Enterprise (hpe.com) Sorry for the inconvenience but Electronic Software Delivery is currently undergoing routine maintenance. Please come back again later.
COMPUTERS

