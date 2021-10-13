CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockin Robin Caught Off the Coast

By Jordan B Darling
 6 days ago

DANA POINT一 Anglers in Dana Point pulled up this oddity on Sept. 16. "Well, well, well, what have we here?" said a Sept. 16 Dana Wharf Sportfishing Facebook post. "Not a very common catch, to say the least…what is it?" Facebook sleuths made their best guesses as to what the fish was, and the most common answer was a gurnard, also known as a sea robin. Gurnards live on the seabed and are most commonly found in the Atlantic and Mediterranean oceans, making them a rarity in the Pacific.

