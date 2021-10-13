CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Elon Musk, Leonard Nimoy's daughter and Star Trek fans react to Blue Origin launch

El Paso Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor William Shatner, who is best known for his role in the original "Star Trek" series and the first six films in the "Star Trek" movie franchise, is set to take flight on a New Shepard rocket from Blue Origin's West Texas launch site. "I've heard about space for a...

www.elpasotimes.com

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

William Shatner Mocked by ‘Star Trek’ Co-Star for Space Flight on Blue Origin

When William Shatner and George Takei first appeared on Star Trek, space travel was in its infancy. Compared to the world portrayed by the iconic actors on screen, it still is. Yet from our perspective, the progress humans have made toward the final frontier over the last 50 years is mindboggling. Shatner couldn’t have anticipated that he’d have an opportunity to visit space someday. In the wake of his spaceflight, he called the Blue Origin experience “profound,” but his former co-star wasn’t very impressed.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Leonard Nimoy
Person
William Shatner
Person
Flight
Outsider.com

William Shatner ‘Deeply Disappointed’ He Isn’t Yet the Oldest Person to Ever Go to Space

It’s no secret that William Shatner has been around for a long time. The actor is striking another item off of his bucket list – going to space. For years, he has been living in space, well on TV, for his role as Captain Kirk in Star Trek. At 90 years old, he will be the oldest person on Earth to go to space, breaking a record. He will be taking the crown off of Wally Funk’s head, who flew on the New Shepard in July at 82. However, he is disappointed that the trip had to be delayed due to harsh weather conditions. He was delayed by a day.
CELEBRITIES
Digital Trends

Blue Origin releases first footage showing Shatner in space

Star Trek legend William Shatner boldly went to space on Wednesday, becoming the oldest man to perform such a feat. The 10-minute ride began at the Texas launch site of spaceflight company Blue Origin on Wednesday, with 90-year-old Shatner and three crewmates blasting skyward aboard a New Shepard rocket. Minutes...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
southernillinoisnow.com

Lifelong Trekkie and Hollywood producer calls William Shatner’s real-life star trek “nothing short of amazing”

This morning, William Shatner blasts off with three others on board Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket, bound for space. The moment is being eagerly anticipated by Trekkies the world over, including Brian Volk-Weiss, the producer of Netflix’s popular Movies That Made Us series. But Volk-Weiss explains the significance of the event isn’t lost on those who couldn’t tell a Klingon from a Vulcan.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Trek#Rocket Launch#Blue Origin#Williamshatner
CBS Philly

WATCH LIVE: ‘Star Trek’ Icon William Shatner Heads To ‘The Final Frontier’ With Blue Origin Launch

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — William Shatner and other members of the ‘New Shepard’ mission will head to space Wednesday afternoon in Blue Origin’s only second manned launch. The ‘Star Trek’ star joins Audrey Powers, the company’s Vice President of Mission and Flight Operations, along with two other crew members. Shatner famously portrayed Captain James T. Kirk in the iconic space series, which lauded space as “the final frontier.” The launch was originally scheduled for 9:30 a.m. but was pushed back due to winds. The wind forecast delayed the entire launch one day earlier this week. The launch will take place at 10:30 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN above. What: Blue Origin launch with Shatner, Powers, Glen de Vries, and Chris Boshuizen. When: Wednesday, October 13, 2021 Time: 10:30 a.m. Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
spaceexplored.com

Star Trek star reaches space on top of Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket

Blue Origin launched their second human spaceflight today, marking the fifth New Shepard launch this year. On this flight of New Shepard, it carried a very special guest. Onboard the rocket for Wednesday’s launch was Star Trek star William Shatner, who played the original Captain Kirk in the early tv show and movies. Along with Shatner are three other crew members: two paying customers, Chris Boshuizen and Glen de Vries, and a representative from Blue Origin, Audrey Powers.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Blue Origin Flies Star Trek Actor, Passengers To Suborbital Space

VAN HORN, Texas—More than 50 years after portraying the fictional captain of Star Trek’s USS Enterprise, actor William Shatner joined two paying passengers and a Blue Origin vice president for the company’s second crewed flight to suborbital space. Shatner, flying as a guest of Blue Origin founder... Blue Origin Flies...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy