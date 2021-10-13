CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heat’s Max Strus proud to talk the talk, even with an occasional ‘shut up’ from Kyle Lowry

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 5 days ago

Based on the first four games of the Miami Heat’s six-game preseason, Max Strus appeared poised for something bigger this season.

But when it comes to the voice of the 6-foot-5 swingman, that already has been booming.

While it was one thing for Strus to speak up as one of the veterans of the Heat’s summer-league roster, Strus confidently has been talking the talk during training camp, as well.

And his teammates are appreciative, on a roster where coach Erik Spoelstra has said that speaking up means fitting in.

“That’s what Spo preaches, leadership from all levels,” said Strus, who has backed up his talk with his play. “I got a year under my belt here. I know the system. I know what we do and what we want to do. It’s not so much me telling guys what to do. It’s more so trying to help them and show them what we do, and just try to make everything easier on everybody else.

“Like I know guys are veterans and have been in the league for a while, and they know what they’re doing here. By no means am I telling them what to do, but I just want to help them learn faster. And if I can be a voice, and helpful on the way, I mean communication is the biggest thing to be successful. It’s something I’ve learned along the way and something I want to keep getting better at.”

It is, of course, a fine line with veterans such as Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, P.J. Tucker and Markieff Morris.

“I know who to talk to and who not to,” Strus said with a smile. “So I’ve learned a lesson. Kyle’s told me to shut up once, but most of the time they’re pretty good with it. And they’re big talkers, as well. They want that leadership the same way. They expect it out of me and expect it out of everybody.”

For Strus, it has been another transformative camp. Last year, he entered camp on a make-good contract and 18 days later was awarded a two-way deal. This time around, after being upgraded to a standard contract in August, he stands third on the team in preseason points, as well as third in minutes.

“It just gives you more comfortableness playing out there,” Strus said of the minutes during the preseason, which continues with a Thursday night game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. “Any time somebody isn’t going to play, I’m going to take advantage of an opportunity. That’s a lot of what the NBA is. And I’ve worked very hard to be in these situations to take advantage of ‘em.

“So I’ll be ready for whatever my role is going to be this year and however the team is going to use me.”

It is looking more and more as if that will be a rotation role, especially with Victor Oladipo out of the mix an extended period at the start of the season.

“It’s still early,” Strus said. “I don’t know what my role is going to be yet. We’re still trying to figure out everybody and how we all jell together. But doing that in summer league gave me all the confidence to do it, so if I’m put in that situation, I’ll be ready for it.”

As for talking the talk, teammates say it is a right that has been earned.

“Max is one of the hardest workers we’ve got,” guard Tyler Herro said. “He’s been here every morning before training camp and before practice, and he’s working. He’s a guy that’s been working since he got here last year. He’s a great shooter, can get off the dribble, great defender.”

Said Strus, “Hard work is undefeated. And I’m going to keep doing that until I’m done playing.”

