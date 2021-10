CHICAGO -- The Chicago Blackhawks and New York Islanders will each be looking for their first win when they play at United Center on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, NHL LIVE). The Blackhawks (0-2-1) have been outscored 13-7 so far this season, including 8-1 in the first period, when they have allowed a goal within the opening 17 seconds in each of the past two games.

NHL ・ 20 HOURS AGO