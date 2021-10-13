CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ravens-Chargers Week 6 Preview, Prediction, Where to Watch

By Todd Karpovich
RavenCountry
RavenCountry
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gCjIx_0cPss9WS00

Los Angeles Chargers (4-1) at Baltimore Ravens (4-1)

When

Sunday, Oct.. 17, 2021, 1 p.m., at M&T Bank Stadium.

Ravens -3 (SI SportsBook).

How to Watch/Listen

Television: CBS / WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore)

Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) & 98Rock (97.9 FM)

National Radio: ESPN Radio

Series History

The Ravens hold a 7-5 all-time regular-season series lead over the Chargers, including a 3-1 mark in Baltimore. These teams last met during the 2018 Wild Card playoffs, when Los Angeles upended the Ravens, 23-17, in Baltimore. Under head coach John Harbaugh, Baltimore is 4-3 overall against the Chargers.

By the Numbers

39 – Touchdown catches by wide receiver Marquise Brown (20) and tight end Mark Andrews (19) dating back to 2019. Their 39 receiving touchdowns since ‘19 rank as the NFL’s second-most by a current WR-TE combo, only behind KC’s Tyreek Hill (26) and Travis Kelce (20) – 46.

Notable

In Week 5, Andrews set career highs in receptions (11) and receiving yards (147), also tying a career-high with two touchdown catches and setting a personal best with two 2-point conversion catches. He became the first NFL player since the 1970 merger to have 2 receiving touchdowns and 2 two-point conversions in a game

Player Spotlight

Defensive End Calais Campbell

Calais Campbell’s 92 career sacks are the seventh most among active NFL defenders. He has played in 203 games, with 185 starts. He ranks first in both categories among active D-linemen. Campbell is one of four NFL defenders since 2000 to register at least 700 tackles and 85 sacks. Since being drafted in 2008, Campbell's 159 tackles for loss rank second in the NFL, trailing only Arizona DE J.J. Watt’s 178 TFL during that span.

Ravens Game Plan

Offense

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had the most dominant performance of his career in a 31-25 overtime victory last week over the Colts. Jackson threw for a career-high — and single-game franchise record — 442 yards, surpassing his previous mark of 324 at Miami in 2019. Jackson passed for four touchdowns and zero interceptions, completing 86% of his passes (37 of 43). Jackson became the first player in NFL history to pass for 400 yards while also completing at least 85% of his passes, according to ESPN Stats & Information. The Colts stacked the box and Jackson beat them over the top. The Ravens have the league's top No. 1 offense heading into this week.

This game is set up differently because the Chargers have the league's worst run defense, allowing 157.6 yards per game. Los Angeles is stout against the pass and ranks 7th by allowing 214.2 yards per game. The secondary is led by Asante Samuel Jr., who has two interceptions. The Chargers are also able to keep pressure on opposing quarterbacks with Joey Bosa (2.5 sacks) and Kyler Fackrell (2 sacks). The Ravens have struggled to run the ball over the past two weeks against the Broncos and Colts. Last week, Jackson led the team with 62 yards on 14 carries, Latavius Murray had just 17 yards on six carries and Ty'Son Williams finished with 6 yards on 4 carries. Baltimore needs to get more production with the ground game this week. Jackson has been able to stretch the field with wide receiver Marquise Brown and tight end Mark Andrews, so the Chargers' secondary will be tested.

Defense

The Ravens have struggled to get off the field and the Chargers will pose another huge challenge because of their high-powered passing offense. Los Angeles is averaging 28.4 points per game, which is tied for sixth in the NFL. Justin Herbert has thrown for 1,576 yards with 13 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. His favorite targets are Mike Williams (31 catches, 471 yards), Keenan Allen (34 catches, 369 yards) and Jared Cook (17 catches, 210 yards). The Ravens' secondary has been hampered by injuries and is allowing 296.4 yards per game, which is tied for 28th in the NFL.

Los Angeles' running attack has been uneven and is led by Austin Ekeler (349 yards, 5.2 ypc). Baltimore has been mostly stout against the run with nose tackle Brandon Williams holding down the middle of the field. Baltimore is allowing 93.2 yards rushing per game, which ranks seventh in the NFL. The Chargers will try to keep the Ravens off-balance with running the ball, but their strength is throwing downfield.

Prediction

The Ravens have been battle-tested this season and will get another hard-fought battle from the resurgent Chargers. Baltimore might have to get into a shootout, similar to the Colts game. The Ravens should be able to make enough plays down the stretch to outlast the Chargers. Jackson outplays Herbert. The Ravens are playing on a short week, but Los Angeles is dealing with a three-hour time change and a 1 p.m. kickoff.

Ravens 34, Chargers 31

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 Ravens who pose biggest threat to Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers take on the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday at 10:00 a.m. PT. Here are a few players on the Ravens that the Bolts must hone in on to come out victorious. The Chargers have faced some of the league’s top signal-callers early on, with Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott, Derek Carr and now Jackson, who has imprinted himself in the MVP conversation. After being given the label of a running back who can pass by many early on in his career, Jackson has shown that he is the real deal at the position. A threat with both his arm and legs, Jackson has been one of the most challenging players in the league to effectively prepare for. He will look to build off a big performance in the Ravens’ Week 5 overtime win over the Colts, in which he completed 37 of 43 passes for 442 passing yards, 62 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
The Spun

Vic Fangio Has Brutally Honest Admission On Lamar Jackson

Despite boasting one of the NFL’s elite defenses, Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is wary of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who he faces this weekend. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Fangio was blunt in his assessment of what kind of challenge Jackson offers. He called the former NFL MVP “one of a kind” before adding how thankful he is that’s the case.
NFL
FanSided

5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 7

Devonta Freeman and T.Y. Hilton are among the top fantasy football pickups to make ahead of Week 7 action. Week 7 will be a bear of a week for fantasy football owners. Six different teams are on bye, including heavy hitters like the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers, leaving plenty of holes in lineups that need to be filled.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#American Football#Watch Listen Television#Cbs#Wbal#National Radio#Espn Radio Series History#Wr#Campbell#Tfl
Sports Illustrated

Colts vs. Ravens, Week 5 Preview: Looking for Statement Win in Primetime

Tonight, the Indianapolis Colts (1-3) look to make a statement in front of a national television audience while continuing to dig themselves out of a hole. Up next is a visit to Maryland to take on the Baltimore Ravens (3-1) and quarterback Lamar Jackson on Monday Night Football. Here is...
NFL
The Game Haus

Los Angeles Chargers-Cleveland Browns NFL Week 5 Preview

Week 5 of the NFL season is upon us, featuring a number of amazing matchups. Prior to the season, the most eye-popping matchup would likely have been the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Buffalo Bills. However, after a slow start to the season for the Chiefs, as well as surprisingly strong starts for other teams, there are a few other matchups that grab the eye. One of these is the Los Angeles Chargers visiting the Cleveland Browns. With both teams sitting at 3-1, this game could potentially have major playoff indications.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Monday Night Football: Indianapolis Colts vs. Baltimore Ravens Prediction and Preview

"Monday Night Football" features a matchup between the two NFL franchises with Baltimore ties with the Ravens hosting the Colts. These two teams played in Indianapolis last year with Baltimore picking up the 24-10 road victory. Lamar Jackson ran for a nine-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to put the contest away. This is the Ravens' second MNF game of the season after losing to the Raiders in Las Vegas in a thrilling, 33-27 Week 1 contest that needed overtime to decide. The Colts' last appearance on Monday night came in December 2019 when they fell 34-7 to the Saints in New Orleans.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Chargers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Matchups to Watch: Week 5 Colts at Ravens

Both Ravens’ tackles Alejandro Villanueva and Ronnie Stanley have missed two consecutive practices and are questionable for Monday’s game against the Colts. John Harbaugh said that Villanueva’s injury is not anything serious, but did not comment on Stanley. Villanueva, the former Steelers’ tackle, has been abysmal to start the season, allowing 19 pressures through the first 4 weeks. Backup tackle Patrick Mekari has done a decent job so far filling in for Ronnie Stanley, but struggled against the Broncos, allowing 4 pressures and 2 sacks. Andre Smith did an almost impeccable job filling in for an injured Villanueva last Sunday, allowing just one pressure in relief.
NFL
FanSided

8 quick thoughts on the Ravens win over the Chargers in Week 6

The Baltimore Ravens went into their Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers looking to build upon their winning streak. But few expected the game to go quite as smoothly as it did. The Chargers made their way into M&T Bank Stadium and were soundly beaten on both sides...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens are field-goal favorites vs. Chargers in marquee Week 6 matchup

The Ravens are field-goal favorites over the Los Angeles Chargers ahead of their much-anticipated matchup Sunday in Baltimore, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks. With the Ravens favored by three, the game would be considered nearly a toss-up on a neutral field. The Ravens and Chargers are two of the AFC’s three 4-1 teams, along with the Buffalo Bills. All three have already defeated the ...
NFL
Yardbarker

Los Angles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens NFL Week 6 notes

The Los Angeles Chargers (4-1) face the Baltimore Ravens (4-1) at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday for Week 6 of the NFL. The Ravens started the week as 3.5-point favorites but the spread has since moved to 2.5. The total points line is set at 52.0. - The Chargers have...
NFL
RavenCountry

RavenCountry

Baltimore, MD
347
Followers
663
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

RavenCountry is a FanNation channel covering the Baltimore Ravens

Comments / 0

Community Policy