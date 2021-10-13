CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles vs. Buccaneers: Looking at the 1 stat that can help Philadelphia pull off upset

By Glenn Erby
 5 days ago
Tom Brady enters Thursday’s matchup against the Eagles on fire after dropping 400+ yards and 5 touchdowns on the Miami Dolphins.

A future Hall of Famer and one of the top-5 quarterbacks in NFL history, Brady like every other guy who has ever played the position, can be rattled and made uncomfortable when put under intense pressure.

Viewers can watch Thursday Night Football with an Amazon Fire TV product.

Last Sunday against the Panthers, the Eagles defensive line logged seven quarterback hits, four tackles for loss, and three sacks, causing Sam Darnold to toss three interceptions on the afternoon.

If Philadelphia is to have any chance against Brady at home, they’ll need to get the veteran quarterback off his square with a ton of pressure and legal hits.

The Eagles are currently in the top-5 of the pass rush win rate currently.

During a 2019 matchup against Brady (a 17-10 win for New England) saw Philadelphia hold the three-time MVP to 216 passing yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions.

If the Eagles can against getting pressure on Brady without having to blitz or give up the big play, the results could be the same.

