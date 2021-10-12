Tray Nova Is Flying Solo With His, "moonlight jukebox"
Hailing from the Chicagoland area, singer-songwriter, rapper, and recording artist Tray Nova releases his dreamy and honest single entitled "moonlight jukebox." We recently had the pleasure of featuring Tray Nova's previous release, "Closure," which acted as a solid introduction to how he combines real-life experiences with honest and genuine lyricism. Nova is said to be working on a new EP to be released this winter, revealing his best work to date in terms of creativity and emotional release. He's also been hard at work with his collective 2ill; we should be expecting music from them as early as 2022.www.buzz-music.com
Comments / 0