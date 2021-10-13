CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Social Security COLA largest in decades as inflation jumps

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZIBgf_0cPsqxCb00

Millions of retirees on Social Security will get a 5.9% boost in benefits for 2022. The biggest cost-of-living adjustment in 39 years follows a burst in inflation as the economy struggles to shake off the drag of the coronavirus pandemic.

The COLA, as it's commonly known, amounts to $92 a month for the average retired worker, according to estimates released Wednesday by the Social Security Administration. That marks an abrupt break from a long lull in inflation that saw cost-of-living adjustments averaging just 1.65% a year over the last 10 years.

With the increase the estimated average Social Security payment for a retired worker will be $1,657 a month next year. A typical couple’s benefits would rise $154 to $2,753 per month.

The increase affects household budgets for about 1 in 5 Americans nearly 70 million people, including Social Security recipients, disabled veterans and federal retirees.

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Will Social Security recipients get a 4th stimulus check?

While it is unlikely that the general public will get a fourth stimulus check, an influential, non-partisan group that lobbies on behalf of senior citizens is trying to persuade Congress to send a $1,400 check to Social Security recipients so they can battle inflation. The Senior Citizens League sent a...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

7 Changes to Social Security in 2022

A few days ago, the Social Security Administration released a laundry list of changes to the program that'll take effect in 2022. Beneficiaries are set to receive their biggest monthly "raise" in nearly four decades. High-earning workers may be opening up their wallets a bit wider next year. Since being...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Social Security Benefits#Social Security Cola#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Tampa

Although Social Security Recipients Get Hike In Benefits, Experts Say It’s Not Enough:

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Come January, Social Security recipients are getting a big boost in their monthly checks, but citizen advocacy groups say many seniors are falling behind. The good news is that Social Security benefits are going up 5.9 percent, the largest increase in 40 years for 70 million people. That’s a hike of about $92 a month for the average Social Security recipient. Read more
BURBANK, CA
Times and Democrat

Married or Divorced? You Could Collect an Extra $795 per Month in Social Security Benefits

Social Security benefits can potentially make or break retirement, so it's wise to ensure you're making the most of them. One way to maximize your benefits is to double-check the types of Social Security you're eligible to receive. If you're married or divorced, you may be entitled to extra money each month. In some cases, you could receive several hundred, or even more than $1,000 per month in additional benefits.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Quad-Cities Times

This Is the Perfect Age to Claim Social Security

Retirees have a choice to make about when to file for Social Security. Seniors become eligible for retirement income as soon as they turn 62 but can also file for benefits any time between ages 62 and 70. There are pros and cons to starting Social Security at different times,...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Independent

The Independent

292K+
Followers
122K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy