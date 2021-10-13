CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Inflation rises 5.4% from year ago, matching 13-year high

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O9DdA_0cPsqvR900

Consumer prices rose 0.4% last month, slightly higher than August's gain and pushing annual inflation back to the highest increase in 13 years.

The consumer price index rose 5.4% in September from a year ago, up slightly from August's gain of 5.3% and matching the increases in June and July. Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, core inflation rose 0.2% in September and 4% compared with a year ago. Core prices hit a three-decade high of 4.5% in June.

The unexpected burst of inflation this year reflects sharply higher prices for food and energy, but also new and used cars, hotel rooms, airplane tickets and furniture, among other goods and services. COVID-19 has shut down factories in Asia and slowed U.S. port operations, leaving container ships anchored at sea and consumers and businesses paying more for goods that don't arrive for months.

Higher prices are also outstripping the pay gains many workers are able to obtain from businesses, who are having to pay more to attract employees. Average hourly wages rose 4.6% in September from a year earlier, a healthy increase, but not enough to keep up with inflation.

Comments / 0

Related
Midland Daily News

Social Security benefits rise 5.9% as inflation is highest in 13 years

Social Security and Supplemental Security Income benefits for roughly 70 million Americans will increase 5.9% in 2022, the Social Security Administration announced on Wednesday, as inflation is the highest ever in 13 years. Also on Wednesday, the Labor Department said consumer prices rose 5.4% during the 12 months ending in...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Core Inflation#Consumer Price Index#Consumer Prices
Zacks.com

4 Mutual Funds to Combat the 13-Year High Inflation

Inflation has picked up dramatically so far this year. In fact, Americans are spending much more on items than they used to in 2020. Rapid vaccination, easing of restrictions and fiscal stimulus have brought the economy to the path of recovery from the pandemic, which has boosted demand. However, perked-up demand versus supply chain constraints is leading to a rise in inflation and threatening to affect consumer spending.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Spain September inflation at 13-year high on soaring energy prices

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish inflation hit a 13-year high in September, propelled by electricity, fuel and clothes prices, official data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Thursday, confirming early data released two weeks ago. Consumer prices rose 4% year-on-year in September, the fastest pace since September 2008, according...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Reuters

Japan wholesale inflation hits 13-year high, squeezing corporate profits

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s wholesale inflation hit a 13-year high in September as rising global commodity prices and a weak yen pushed up import costs, putting pressure on corporate margins and raising the risk of unwanted consumer price hikes. Rising input costs are adding strain for manufacturers already hit by supply...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Business insolvencies at highest level since pandemic began

The number of businesses that registered as insolvent last month was the highest since the pandemic began, Government figures show.According to data from the Insolvency Service there were 1,446 company insolvencies across England and Wales in September – up from 1,349 in August and 928 from the same time last year.The figures come after the Bank of England warned last week that higher borrowing during the pandemic had likely put more businesses at risk.We're unlocking investment through the £20bn a year super deduction, the biggest two-year business tax cut in modern British history.Treasury spokesperson“The increase in debt – though...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FXStreet.com

Which altcoins have the chance to rise as high as Bitcoin (BTC)?

The last day of the week is neither bullish as some coins are in the green zone while others are in the red. The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 11.55% over the past seven days. BTC/USD chart by TradingView. Despite today's slight decline, Bitcoin (BTC) is coming back...
MARKETS
FOXBusiness

Rising mortgage rates shift lenders’ focus to home buyers

Mortgage lenders are refocusing on home buyers to drum up business during a slowdown in refinancing. Purchase mortgages made up almost half of the loans that were packaged into government-backed securities and sold to investors in the third quarter, according to Inside Mortgage Finance, an industry research group. That is the highest share since before the pandemic depressed interest rates and set off a record flurry of refinancing.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

China's economic growth weakens amid construction slowdown

China’s economic growth sank in the latest quarter a a slowdown in construction and curbs on energy use weighed on its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.The world’s second-largest economy grew by 4.9% over a year ago in the three months ending in September, down from the previous quarter’s 7.9%, government data showed Monday.Factory production, retail sales and investment in construction and other fixed assets all weakened.Construction an industry that supports millions of jobs, has slowed since regulators tightened control last year over borrowing by developers.One of the biggest, Evergrande Group, is struggling to avoid defaulting on billions of dollars owed to bondholders. That has fueled fears about the health of other developers, though economists say the threat to global financial markets is small.Manufacturing also was hampered in September by power cuts imposed by some major provinces to avoid exceeding official efficiency goals.Private sector forecasters have cut their growth outlook this for China though they still expect about 8%, which would be among the world’s strongest.
RETAIL
The Independent

The Independent

292K+
Followers
122K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy