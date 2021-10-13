CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, TX

Latest Covid Case Numbers For Cherokee County 10-13-2021

The Cherokeean Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet Vaccinated How Do I Find a COVID-19 Vaccine? | CDC; Different COVID-19 Vaccines | CDC; Myths and Facts about COVID-19 Vaccines | CDC. Percentage of Population 12+ Vaccinated with At Least One Dose: 47.66%. Percentage of Population 12+ Fully Vaccinated: 40.70%. Percentage of Population 65+ Vaccinated with At Least...

thecherokeean.com

Virginia Mercury

Children now account for more than 20 percent of new COVID-19 cases in Virginia

Even as Virginia reports a gradual decline in COVID-19 cases, the virus is continuing to infect children at much higher rates than it was last summer, according to a new dashboard from the Virginia Department of Health. The data, released Monday, comes amid continuing debate over the risk of COVID-19 to children and the prospect […] The post Children now account for more than 20 percent of new COVID-19 cases in Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
whopam.com

Fourteen new COVID cases in Todd County, 13 in Trigg

Todd County reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 in the last several days, while Trigg had 13 since Thursday. Seven of Todd County’s new cases are vaccinated and all 11 adults and three minors are isolating at home with varying symptoms. Twenty-five of Todd County’s active cases are healing at...
TODD COUNTY, KY
cbs19news

BRHD records lowest number of new COVID cases since Aug. 10

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Good news may be on the horizon as the Blue Ridge Health District reported its lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since early August on Monday. There were 25 new cases reported, which is nothing compared to the numbers the district saw in September when...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTAJ

2,902 new COVID-19 cases reported, 70.7% of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated Oct. 18

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 13.3 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 70.7% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. 2,902 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Sunday, bringing state totals to 1,513,332 known cases since the start of the pandemic. 105 new deaths were identified […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County releases opioid overdose data dashboard

TOWSON, MD—County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Tuesday announced the release of a new data dashboard displaying detailed information about fatal and nonfatal opioid overdose incidents occurring in Baltimore County. “Every opioid overdose death is the tragic loss of a loved one. We hope this latest dashboard not only provides residents with access to this critical information, but also informs our … Continue reading "Baltimore County releases opioid overdose data dashboard" The post Baltimore County releases opioid overdose data dashboard appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 994 New Cases, 12 Additional Deaths Over 72 Hours

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 994 new COVID-19 cases and 12 additional deaths over the past three days. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 817 are confirmed cases and 177 are probable cases. The 12 new deaths come from an import of data from the state and happened from Sept. 18 to Oct. 11. One person was in the 25-49 age group, one was in the 50-64 age group, and 10 were 65 or older. There have been 8,555 total hospitalizations and 127,983 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,244. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
RiverBender.com

Illinois Department Of Public Health Adopts CDC Recommendations For School Outbreak Definition

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to adopt the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists’ (CSTE) guidance for PreK-12 school-associated outbreaks. Previously, CDC recommended that two cases associated with a school would constitute an outbreak. The new national recommendation that Illinois is adopting defines a school outbreak as either (1) multiple cases comprising Continue Reading
SPRINGFIELD, IL
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Drunkest County in America

How bad a problem is heavy drinking in America? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 16% of adults engage in binge drinking. Another 7% report heavy drinking. The health effects are profound. Among the short-term effects are car accidents. Among the longer-term problems are high blood pressure, cancer and memory problems. Drinking levels […]
FOOD & DRINKS
WOLF

Geisinger CEO calls amount of new COVID-19 cases in N.E. PA 'concerning'

DANVILLE (WOLF) - Geisinger CEO Dr. JaeWon Ryu says within the past week, nearly 200 people across northeastern and central Pennsylvania, have been hospitalized due to the COVID-19 Delta variant. Of that number, 90 percent were not vaccinated against the virus. The COVID-19 testing positivity rate here stands at 13 percent, compared to 11 percent back in August. Ryu said the numbers were comparable to those in mid-November, 2020.
DANVILLE, PA
Eureka Times-Standard

COVID: 10 new cases reported in Humboldt County on Friday

The following is a press release from the Humboldt County Joint Information Center:. An advisory committee of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) voted unanimously today to recommend emergency use authorization for a booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for adults 18 and older. The committee yesterday recommended that the agency authorize Moderna boosters for certain high-risk groups.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Montana With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 43.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of October 12. More than 705,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 28.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending October 12. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
MONTANA STATE
International Business Times

518 Fully Vaccinated Pennsylvania Residents Have Died Of COVID-19

At least 518 fully vaccinated residents in Pennsylvania have died of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state’s health department. The breakthrough COVID-19 deaths took place between Jan. 1, 2021, and Oct. 4, 2021, according to the data updated Oct. 8 by the state’s Department of Health. The breakthrough deaths account for 7% of Pennsylvania’s 7,625 coronavirus-related deaths.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY COVID-19 UPDATE 10/13/21

MONTGOMERY COUNTY – Montgomery County Public Health District, in conjunction with the Montgomery County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, would like to encourage residents to be vaccinated for COVID-19 or obtain a booster shot if eligible. The CDC has endorsed Pfizer booster shots for those who are 65...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Best Life

This Is Where Delta Is About to Surge in the U.S., Virus Experts Say

In July, the U.S. was seeing daily COVID-19 case rates we hadn't seen since the start of the pandemic in the spring of 2020. But throughout the last few months, the Delta variant changed all of that, putting the U.S. back in a vulnerable place with the pandemic. Recently, COVID cases have started to decline in most states while vaccination rates have risen. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), infections have declined by more than 11 percent in the last week, while vaccinations have risen by more than 30 percent in that same timeframe. So now, people in the U.S. are once again hopeful that the pandemic will finally come to an end soon, especially as some experts have said they expect Delta to be the last serious wave. Unfortunately, others have been warning that the Delta surge is not yet over for everyone in the U.S., with some states expected to get the worst of it in the coming months. Read on to find out exactly where Delta is about to hit next.
