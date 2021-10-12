Brunswick County: Spending by Domestic and International Visitors in 2020 Totals $731.2 Million

SHALLOTTE, N.C. — Domestic and international visitors to and within Brunswick County spent $731.2 million in 2020 in the county. This data comes from an annual study commissioned by Visit North Carolina, a unit of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina. While this number represents a decrease of 1.3% from 2019, Brunswick County moved from 9th to 6th among the state’s 100 counties in spending by visitors.