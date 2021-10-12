Brunswick, New Hanover among the highest in 2020 County-Level Visitor Spending

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) – Brunswick County Manager Randell Woodruff has announced that he plans to retire next year. “I am appreciative to the Board of Commissioners for the opportunity to serve this county and am incredibly proud of the work we’ve achieved together,” Woodruff said. “We have an exemplary group of leaders and service-minded professionals within this organization, and I feel especially grateful and lucky that I get to close my career working alongside them all.”

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC ・ 7 DAYS AGO