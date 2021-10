CONNERSVILLE – The Lions and Lady Lions competed in the Connersville Sectional for cross county on Saturday. Both the boys and girls teams advanced to the regional. “This was a pinnacle meet for us as we have been running for it all year. The Lions were fresh and motivated to capture their fourth consecutive sectional title. Two teams stayed in the way of that goal as the Lions came off the course in third place. Nothing to be disappointed about as each Lion runner made the effort of a champion, and that’s all any coach can ask for. I am super proud of the way they attacked such a huge expectation with a new, young team. They had the courage to run out of their comfort zone,” Coach Tush noted.

CONNERSVILLE, IN ・ 7 DAYS AGO