Henrico News Minute – Oct. 13, 2021

A green light for GreenCity; Henrico’s Board of Supervisors approves plans for a mixed-use development in Innsbrook and acquires land for a widening project along Three Chopt Road; a rental inspection program is approved for an Eastern Henrico apartment complex that has experienced a high number of violations and complaints; nominations are now open for the Richmond History Makers and Community Update program.

