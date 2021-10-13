CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Henrico County, VA

Henrico News Minute – Oct. 13, 2021

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 5 days ago

A green light for GreenCity; Henrico’s Board of Supervisors approves plans for a mixed-use development in Innsbrook and acquires land for a widening project along Three Chopt Road; a rental inspection program is approved for an Eastern Henrico apartment complex that has experienced a high number of violations and complaints; nominations are now open for the Richmond History Makers and Community Update program.

Thank you for reading!

If you enjoy our content, please consider a monetary contribution to help us keep our news free.

Comments / 0

Related
Henrico Citizen

Business in brief – Oct. 18, 2021

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer recently announced that Danielle Beckstoffer, a retail sales and leasing associate in its local office, has joined CREW (Commercial Real Estate Women) Richmond. CREW Richmond is an organization for senior-level executive women in the Richmond commercial real estate field. CREW Network works to help advance women globally in the commercial real estate industry. Its membership includes 12,000 professionals in more than 75 major global market. Beckstoffer is a Richmond native and studied at both Randolph Macon College and Virginia Commonwealth University.
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico supervisors green-light GreenCity development

The Henrico Board of Supervisors Oct. 12 gave a green light to the planned 204.2-acre GreenCity mixed-use development in northern Henrico, unanimously approving rezoning plans and a provisional use permit for the massive $2.3-billion project. When buildout is complete (sometime in 2033 or 2034), the community will include a $250-million,...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Innsbrook, VA
County
Henrico County, VA
City
Community, VA
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Henrico County, VA
Government
Henrico Citizen

Nominations open for 2022 Richmond History Makers & Community Update

2022 Richmond History Makers & Community Update. The program honors individuals and organizations making substantive and lasting contributions to the Greater Richmond region. This year, The Valentine will partner with the Community Foundation for a greater Richmond to highlight the work of six honorees and provide an update on the projects and programs making a difference across the region. The six honorees will be recognized at community celebrations March 8, 2022.
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Henrico News Minute#Greencity#Board Of Supervisors
Henrico Citizen

Weekend Top 5

After debuting in New York last year, the Hollowed Harvest will be expanding into the Richmond region for the 2021 Halloween season. Held at Camp Hanover, this family-friendly Jack-O’-Lantern festival features dozens of larger-than-life displays made from more than 7,000 jack-o′-lanterns, some towering as tall as two stories and spanning more than 50-feet in length. The festival is open Thursday through Sunday through Oct. 31. Tickets start at $16 and must be purchased in advance. Times slots are first-come, first-served. For details, visit HollowedHarvest.com.
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico honored for efforts to improve affordable housing, neighborhoods

Henrico County has received a Community Partner Award from Richmond Metropolitan Habitat for Humanity for improving access to affordable housing and uplifting neighborhoods and communities. Fairfield District Supervisor Frank J. Thornton and other county officials accepted the award at the nonprofit organization’s annual meeting recently. Richmond Habitat recognized Henrico as...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Schools to host Life-Ready Expo Oct. 19

Students in grades 7-12 and their families can find out more about a variety of career and educational pathways Oct. 19 at HCPS’ annual Life-Ready Expo. The event will be held at Hermitage High School. Students and families can explore career paths at the Expo, while visiting with more than...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

‘Toolkit’ provides strategies for supporting youth

Editor’s note: The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline may be reached by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Free 24/7 support is also available by texting HOME to 741741, the crisis text line. As Anne Moss Rogers opened her presentation at an Innsbrook Rotary meeting with the story of her son’s suicide, one Rotarian...
INNSBROOK, VA
Henrico Citizen

HCPS Band Showcase planned Oct. 18

The Henrico County Public Schools’ 2021 Band Showcase will take place at 6:30 p.m., Oct. 18 at Mills Godwin High School’s Axselle Stadium, featuring performances by marching bands from all nine of the school division’s comprehensive high schools. The event is free, but donations will be accepted at the gate...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Spanberger’s office returns another $1M to Seventh District residents

U.S. Representative Abigail Spanberger’s office announced this week that it had returned another $1 million in federal casework funds to constituents in Virginia’s Seventh District. The new amount pushed to $8.2 million the total amount returned by the office to constituents since Spanberger took office Jan. 3, 2019. That amount represents a total of 2,372 cases.
POLITICS
Henrico Citizen

Elephant Insurance providing $61,500 to organizations that serve underrepresented communities

Elephant Insurance Tuesday announced the second round of recipients for its Helping Herd initiative, through which the company is donating $300,000 to organizations and programs that have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic or that are providing COVID-19 relief to their communities. The second round of Elephant employee-driven COVID-relief...
CHARITIES
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
225K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy