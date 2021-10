MANHATTAN, Kan. – Just a month removed from the Kansas State Fair, there may seem to be a lull in 4-H activities for many Kansas youth. Actually, the fun is just beginning. Amy Sollock, a Kansas 4-H youth development specialist in the southwest region, said a new 4-H year kicked off in October and youth have some important decisions to make regarding which projects they will pursue over the next 12 months.

KANSAS STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO