Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin successfully sends William Shatner to edge of space

ROSEMONT, Ill. (CBS) — Fresh off his history-making trip to space for real, William Shatner beamed down to the Chicago area on Sunday. Shatner spoke at the Wizard World Comic Con in Rosemont. He signed autographs, posed for pictures, and participated in a panel discussion. On Wednesday, Shatner, 90, became the oldest person in space when he took a ride on a Blue Origin rocket. The company is owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. “I’m looking out the window, and it turns out that nobody told me about it. I mean, the limitations, there’s about a 50-mile skin that the Earth has of...

