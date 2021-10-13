CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

A non-interventional study of microcirculation dynamics in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation survivors compared to controls: evidence of impaired microvascular response regardless of conventional cardiovascular risk factors

By Eleni Gavriilaki
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (alloHCT) survivors have been recently recognized as patients at increased cardiovascular risk. We hypothesized that vascular function remains impaired in alloHCT survivors free of graft-versus-host-disease or relapse. We enrolled consecutive adult alloHCT survivors and non-HCT control individuals (January 2019"“March 2020), matched for traditional cardiovascular risk factors. Microvascular dysfunction was dynamically assessed in real time by Laser Speckle Contrast Analysis (LASCA). Carotid-femoral pulse-wave velocity (PWV) and carotid intima media thickness (IMT) were assessed as surrogate markers of cardiovascular disease. We studied 75 patients after a median of 3.2 (range 2.1"“4.9) years from alloHCT, who had suffered from grade 2 to 3 acute (20%) and/or moderate/severe chronic GVHD (42%), and 75 controls. Although traditional cardiovascular risk factors and surrogate markers of cardiovascular disease did not differ between groups, alloHCT survivors showed significantly impaired microvascular function (baseline and peak flux, time to peak, base to peak and base to occlusion change). LASCA indices were also independently associated with alloHCT. Our study shows for the first-time impaired microcirculation dynamics in alloHCT survivors, independently of cardiovascular risk factors. Additional studies are needed to address the role of novel markers in cardiovascular risk prediction, along with effects of disease type, phase, and pre-transplant treatments.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Mortality risk factors of COVID-19 infection in kidney transplantation recipients: a systematic review and meta-analysis of cohorts and clinical registries

Kidney transplantation recipients (KTR) with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are at higher risk of death than general population. However, mortality risk factors in KTR are still not clearly identified. Our objective was to systematically analyze published evidence for risk factors associated with mortality in COVID-19 KTR. Electronic databases were searched for eligible studies on 1 August 2021. All prospective and retrospective studies of COVID-19 in KTR were considered eligible without language restriction. Since data in case reports and series could potentially be subsets of larger studies, only studies with ≥ 50 patients were included. Random-effects model meta-analysis was used to calculate weighted mean difference (WMD) and pooled odds ratio (OR) of factors associated with mortality. From a total 1,137 articles retrieved, 13 were included in the systematic review and meta-analysis comprising 4,440 KTR. Compared with survivors, non-survivors were significantly older (WMD 10.5 years, 95% CI 9.3–11.8). KTR of deceased donor were at higher risk of death (OR 1.73, 95% CI 1.10–2.74). Comorbidities including diabetes mellitus, cardiovascular disease, and active cancer significantly increased mortality risk. KTR with dyspnea (OR 5.68, 95% CI 2.11–15.33) and pneumonia (OR 10.64, 95% CI 3.37–33.55) at presentation were at higher mortality risk, while diarrhea decreased the risk (OR 0.61, 95% CI 0.47–0.78). Acute kidney injury was associated with mortality (OR 3.24, 95% CI 1.36–7.70). Inflammatory markers were significantly higher in the non-survivors, including C-reactive protein, procalcitonin, and interleukine-6. A number of COVID-19 mortality risk factors were identified from KTR patient characteristics, presenting symptoms, and laboratory investigations. KTR with these risk factors should receive more intensive monitoring and early therapeutic interventions to optimize health outcomes.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Omission of day +11 methotrexate dose and allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation outcomes: results of a systematic review/meta-analysis

Allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (allo-HCT) is potentially curative for patients with malignant and benign hematologic conditions. Graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) is a known complication of allo-HCT that results in significant morbidity and mortality. A common GVHD prophylaxis strategy combines a calcineurin inhibitor with methotrexate. When mucositis and organ toxicity develop, the day +11 dose is frequently omitted to limit further organ damage. The potential impact of this practice on allo-HCT outcomes is unclear as published data show conflicting results. Thus, we performed a systematic review/meta-analysis of the available literature to assess the impact of omitting day +11 methotrexate on allo-HCT recipients. Data were extracted in relation to benefits (overall survival [OS], progression-free survival [PFS]) and harms (acute and chronic GVHD, non-relapse mortality [NRM], and relapse). Pooled OS rate favored those who received day +11 methotrexate vs. those who did not (HR"‰="‰1.21; 95% CI"‰="‰1.02"“1.43; p"‰="‰0.03). There was no significant difference in pooled rates of PFS (HR"‰="‰0.96; 95% CI"‰="‰0.60"“1.52; p"‰="‰0.85), acute GVHD (HR"‰="‰1.03; 95% CI"‰="‰0.35"“2.98; p"‰="‰0.96), chronic GVHD (HR"‰="‰0.83; 95% CI"‰="‰0.44"“1.57; p"‰="‰0.57), NRM (HR"‰="‰0.86; 95% CI"‰="‰0.67"“1.11; p"‰="‰0.25), and relapse (HR"‰="‰0.97; 95% CI"‰="‰0.75"“1.26; p"‰="‰0.83) between the two groups. Large prospective multicenter studies are needed to better define the significance of day +11 methotrexate omission.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Donor-specific HLA antibodies associate with chronic graft-versus-host disease in haploidentical hematopoietic stem cell transplantation with post-transplant cyclophosphamide

Antibodies to HLA are commonly present in hematopoietic cell transplant (HCT) patients and associate with increased risk of graft failure when specific to donor HLA (DSA) [1,2,3,4]. Increasing trends of mismatched donor HCT, haploidentical HCT (HaploHCT), and reduced-intensity conditioning (RIC) regimens exacerbate these concerns [5, 6]. By comparison, HLA antibodies not specific to the donor (third-party antibodies, TPA) are less studied and reported to be innocuous in a matched donor cohort [7]. Because high-risk DSA (HR-DSA) is already reported to associate with graft failure [4, 8, 9], we investigated the effects of commonly found low-risk pre-transplant DSA (LR-DSA) and TPA on HaploHCT patients' outcomes, focusing on engraftment, with survival, relapse, and graft vs. host disease as secondary endpoints.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Allogeneic blood or marrow transplantation with haploidentical donor and post-transplantation cyclophosphamide in patients with myelofibrosis: a multicenter study

We report the results from a multicenter retrospective study of 69 adult patients who underwent haploidentical blood or marrow transplantation (haplo-BMT) with post-transplantation cyclophosphamide (PTCy) for chronic phase myelofibrosis. The median age at BMT was 63 years (range, 41"“74). Conditioning regimens were reduced intensity in 54% and nonmyeloablative in 39%. Peripheral blood grafts were used in 86%. The median follow-up was 23.1 months (range, 1.6"“75.7). At 3 years, the overall survival, relapse-free survival (RFS), and graft-versus-host-disease (GVHD)-free-RFS were 72% (95% CI 59"“81), 44% (95% CI 29"“59), and 30% (95% CI 17"“43). Cumulative incidences of non-relapse mortality and relapse were 23% (95% CI 14"“34) and 31% (95% CI 17"“47) at 3 years. Spleen size â‰¥22"‰cm or prior splenectomy (HR 6.37, 95% CI 2.02"“20.1, P"‰="‰0.002), and bone marrow grafts (HR 4.92, 95% CI 1.68"“14.4, P"‰="‰0.004) were associated with increased incidence of relapse. Cumulative incidence of acute GVHD grade 3"“4 was 10% at 3 months and extensive chronic GVHD was 8%. Neutrophil engraftment was reported in 94% patients, at a median of 20 days (range, 14"“70). In conclusion, haplo-BMT with PTCy is feasible in patients with myelofibrosis. Splenomegaly â‰¥22"‰cm and bone marrow grafts were associated with a higher incidence of relapse in this study.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rousseau
Nature.com

p53-dependent induction of P2X7 on hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells regulates hematopoietic response to genotoxic stress

Stem and progenitor cells are the main mediators of tissue renewal and repair, both under homeostatic conditions and in response to physiological stress and injury. Hematopoietic system is responsible for the regeneration of blood and immune cells and is maintained by bone marrow-resident hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs). Hematopoietic system is particularly susceptible to injury in response to genotoxic stress, resulting in the risk of bone marrow failure and secondary malignancies in cancer patients undergoing radiotherapy. Here we analyze the in vivo transcriptional response of HSPCs to genotoxic stress in a mouse whole-body irradiation model and, together with p53 ChIP-Seq and studies in p53-knockout (p53KO) mice, characterize the p53-dependent and p53-independent branches of this transcriptional response. Our work demonstrates the p53-independent induction of inflammatory transcriptional signatures in HSPCs in response to genotoxic stress and identifies multiple novel p53-target genes induced in HSPCs in response to whole-body irradiation. In particular, we establish the direct p53-mediated induction of P2X7 expression on HSCs and HSPCs in response to genotoxic stress. We further demonstrate the role of P2X7 in hematopoietic response to acute genotoxic stress, with P2X7 deficiency significantly extending mouse survival in irradiation-induced hematopoietic failure. We also demonstrate the role of P2X7 in the context of long-term HSC regenerative fitness following sublethal irradiation. Overall our studies provide important insights into the mechanisms of HSC response to genotoxic stress and further suggest P2X7 as a target for pharmacological modulation of HSC fitness and hematopoietic response to genotoxic injury.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN)

Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm (BPDCN) is an aggressive hematological malignancy; however, some patients achieve durable remission with allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (allo-HCT). We report on all 17 patients with BPDCN who underwent allo-HCT at our center between 2000 and 2020. The median age was 39 (18"“67) years. All (n"‰="‰16, 94%), except one patient, had systemic disease involving bone marrow and/or other organs. Ten patients (59%) were in first complete remission (CR1) at allo-HCT. The donor source was matched related or unrelated in ten (59%) and alternate donor in seven (41%) patients. Five (31%) patients developed acute graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), all grade I-II. The cumulative incidence (CI) of chronic GVHD at five-year was 34%. The CI of non-relapse mortality at one-year was 29%. Progression-free survival (PFS) rates at two-year and five-year were 49% (95% CI"‰="‰22"“71%) and 39% (95% CI"‰="‰14"“64%), respectively. The two-year and five-year overall survival (OS) rates were 65% (95% CI"‰="‰38"“82%) and 40% (95% CI"‰="‰12"“68%), respectively. The five-year rate for both PFS and OS was 80% in CR1 patients versus 0% in patients not in CR1. In conclusion, allo-HCT provides long-lasting remissions in BPDCN patients, particularly when performed in CR1.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Cardiovascular mortality risk in young adults with isolated systolic hypertension: findings from population-based MONICA/KORA cohort study

The clinical significance of isolated systolic hypertension in young adults (ISHY) remains a topic of debate due to evidence ISHY could be a spurious condition resulting from exageratted pulse pressure amplification in "young tall men with elastic arteries". Hence, we aimed to investigate whether ISHY is associated with an increased risk of cardivascular (CVD) mortality in a sample of 5597 young adults (49.8% men, 50.2% women) between 25 and 45 years old from the prospective population-based MONICA/KORA cohort. ISHY was prevalent in 5.2% of the population, affecting mostly men (73.1%), and associated with increased smoking, obesity, and hypercholesterolemia in comparison to participants with normal blood pressure (BP). Within a follow-up period of 25.3 years (SD"‰Â±"‰5.2; 141,768 person"“years), 133(2.4%) CVD mortality cases were observed. Participants with ISHY had a hazard ratio (HR) of 1.89(1.01"“3.53, p"‰<"‰0.05) times higher risk of CVD mortality than participants with normal BP, even following adjustment for CVD risk factors. However, adjustment for antihypertensive medication (HR 0.46; 0.26"“0.81, p"‰<"‰0.001) and increasing height (HR 0.96; 0.93"“0.99, p"‰<"‰0.05) revealed independently protective effects against CVD mortality, suggesting that although ISHY is associated with an increased risk of CVD mortality, the protective effects of increasing height or antihypertensive medication should be considered in treatment rationale.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Influence of dietary intervention on microvascular endothelial function in coronary patients and atherothrombotic risk of recurrence

Endothelial dysfunction is a key player in both the onset and development of atherosclerosis. No study has examined whether healthy dietary patterns can improve microvascular endothelial function in patients with coronary heart disease (CHD) in the long-term and whether this relationship can affect patient's risk of CHD recurrence. In the CORDIOPREV study, a randomized, double-blind, controlled trial, dietary intervention with either the Mediterranean diet or a low-fat diet was implemented in 1,002 CHD patients. A laser-doppler flowmetry was performed at baseline and after 6Â years of follow up in 664 patients, evaluating the effects of this dietary intervention on microvascular basal flow and reactive hyperaemia area, as well as on the risk of CHD recurrence, based on the TRS2P risk score. Basal flow (97.78"‰Â±"‰2.79 vs. 179.31"‰Â±"‰5.06 arbitrary perfusion units, 83.38% increase, p"‰<"‰0.001) and reactive hyperaemia area (4233.3"‰Â±"‰127.73 vs. 9695.9"‰Â±"‰205.23 arbitrary perfusion units per time, 129.04% increase, p"‰<"‰0.001) improved after the dietary intervention in the cohort, without finding differences due to the diet (p"‰>"‰0.05 for the diet-effect). When patients were stratified to low, moderate or high-risk of recurrence, basal flow was similarly increased in all three groups. However, reactive hyperaemia area was improved to a greater extent in patients at the low-risk group compared with those at moderate or high-risk. No differences were observed between diets. Healthy dietary patterns can improve microvascular endothelial function and this improvement persists in the long-term. Patients with a low-risk of CHD recurrence show a greater improvement in reactive vasodilation to ischemia than patients in the moderate or high-risk groups.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stem Cell#T Cell#B Cell#Transplants#Observational Study#Microvascular#Pwv#Imt#Allohct#Gvhd
Hep

Greater NAFLD Severity Linked to Higher Cardiovascular Risk

The severity of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), particularly the level of liver fibrosis, was linked to a higher risk of experiencing cardiovascular events, according to results published in The Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology. “These results provide evidence that NAFLD might be an independent risk factor for cardiovascular disease morbidity...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Exciting times ahead for older patients with acute myeloid leukemia: azacitidine and venetoclax followed by allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is a known disease of older persons, where the median age at diagnosis is 68 years [1]. Intensive chemotherapy, mainly 7"‰+"‰3 regimen have been developed and evaluated mainly in younger adults aged 60 years or below. Patients older than 60 years historically performed poorly if treated with intensive chemotherapy, with reported high early mortality rates reaching 40% [2,3,4]. Even among responders, their duration of response is limited and their median overall survival (OS) cannot exceed 6âˆ’8 months at best. Biological age is not the only culprit, as other factors also play a role in reduced survival, such the performance status at time of diagnosis, the presence of comorbidity conditions or organ dysfunction, and most importantly the biology of AML disease that usually is associated with high-risk cytogenetic or molecular aberrations.
CANCER
Nature.com

Autologous hematopoietic cell transplantation during second or subsequent complete remission of acute promyelocytic leukemia: a prognostic factor analysis

Autologous hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT) is an effective therapy for patients with relapsed acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL). However, it remains unclear whether this procedure is equally effective for certain groups of patients. To address this question, we analyzed 296 patients with APL who had undergone autologous HCT during second or subsequent complete remission (CR2+) between 2006 and 2019. Among them, 24 patients were â‰¥65 years old, and 17 underwent autologous HCT during third or subsequent CR. Of the 286 patients whose measurable residual disease (MRD) data were available, 21 showed detectable MRD. The 5-year probabilities of relapse-free survival (RFS), overall survival, relapse, and nonrelapse mortality for the entire cohort were 85%, 88%, 9%, and 6%, respectively. The multivariate analysis revealed that the duration of first CR ("‰<"‰or â‰¥2 years) was the sole factor associated with RFS (P"‰="‰0.002), but even those with CR1 duration <2 years showed a 5-year RFS of 76%. The other factors such as age, disease status, and MRD status were not predictive for the survival outcomes. Our findings demonstrate very favorable long-term results when autologous HCT is conducted during CR2"‰+"‰across the various subgroups of patients with relapsed APL.
CANCER
Nature.com

Use of ticagrelor and the risks of pneumonia and pneumonia-specific death in patients with non-acute coronary syndrome conditions: a population-based cohort study

Previous studies have shown that ticagrelor reduced risk of pneumonia in patients with acute coronary syndrome (ACS) compared to clopidogrel, however, its effect in patients with non-ACS cardiovascular diseases remains uncertain. The aim was to investigate the effect of ticagrelor on pneumonia and pneumonia-specific death compared to clopidogrel in non-ACSÂ patients in Hong Kong. This was a population-based cohort study. We included consecutive patients using ticagrelor or clopidogrel admitted for non-ACS conditions in Hong Kong public hospitals from March 2012 to September 2019. Patients using both drugs were excluded. The outcomes of interest were incident pneumonia, all-cause death, and pneumonia-specific death. Multivariable survival analysis models were used to estimate the effects [hazard ratio (HR) and 95% confidence interval (CI)]. Propensity score matching, adjustment and weighting were performed as sensitivity analyses. In total, 90,154 patients were included (mean age 70.66Â years, males 61.7%). The majority of them (97.2%) used clopidogrel. Ticagrelor was associated with a lower risk of incident pneumonia [0.59 (0.46"“0.75)], all-cause death [0.83 (0.73"“0.93)] and pneumonia-specific death [0.49 (0.36"“0.67)]. Sensitivity analyses yielded similar results. Ticagrelor was associated with lower risk of all-cause death, pneumonia-specific death, and incident pneumonia in patients with non-ACS cardiovascular conditions, consistent with previous evidence in patients with ACS. This additional effect of anti-pneumonia should be considered when choosing a proper P2Y12 inhibitor for patients with high risk of pneumonia.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Nature.com

The role of family factors in the association between early adulthood BMI and risk of cardiovascular disease. An intergenerational study of BMI in early adulthood and cardiovascular mortality in parents, aunts and uncles

International Journal of Obesity (2021)Cite this article. High body mass index (BMI) in childhood and adolescence is related to cardiovascular disease (CVD). Causality is not established because common genetic or early life socioeconomic factors (family factors) may explain this relationship. We aimed to study the role of family factors in the association between BMI and CVD by investigating if early adulthood BMI in conscripts and CVD mortality in their parents/aunts/uncles are related.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Medical News Today

Cardiovascular health most important to reduce diabetes risk

A recent study investigated the effects of good cardiovascular health (CVH) in preventing type 2 diabetes (T2D) among middle-aged individuals. The results suggest that middle-aged adults with a healthy heart have a reduced risk of developing T2D. The study also notes that regardless of genetic predisposition, favorable CVH reduces the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
cancernetwork.com

Transplant-Ineligible Multiple Myeloma: Assessing Response to Therapy

C. Ola Landgren, MD, PhD:I’d like to go to the next slide. Polling question No. 3 is based on the response criteria that are used in clinical trials. Which of the following do you consider an adequate or successful treatment response in your patients? That is, a response that you feel that wouldn’t require a change in therapy. Is it MRD [minimal residual disease] negativity, complete response, VGPR [very good partial response], or other? Please vote. What’s a good response? All these options. Even if it’s VGPR, it depends on how we think about it. With VGPR or better, we like to see a CR [complete response] or MRD. We could interpret it in different ways. In the regular practice, how is response assessed? In your daily regular practice outside a consult trial, Craig, how would you do that?
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Dementia

Your blood type can tell you a lot about yourself, and researchers are discovering it can even indicate if you might get certain diseases. Besides telling you if you might have a heart issue or get diabetes—or even what kind of personality you have, according to one report—your blood type may be predictive of certain memory problems, including dementia. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Cardio Round-Up: Assessing Cardiovascular Risk in HIV Patients; and More

EMPEROR-Preserved, GUIDE-HF, and More: Heart Failure Updates with Dr. Andrew J. Sauer. DocWire News chats with Andrew J. Sauer, MD, an associate professor of medicine and medical director of the Advanced Heart Failure and Heart Transplantation at the University of Kansas Medical Center, about some impactful studies from the European Society of Cardiology Congress, the Heart Failure of Society Scientific Sessions, and more. Dr. Sauer focuses on the EMPEROR-Preserved and GUIDE-HF, the latter on which Dr. Sauer was a co-investigator.
SCIENCE
cancernetwork.com

Ibrutinib for CLL Leads to Higher Risk of Certain Cardiovascular Events

Ibrutinib for treating patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia increased the risk of atrial fibrillation, bleeding, and heart failure in results of a cohort study. Ibrutinib (Imbruvica) versus treatment with chemotherapy was found to result in a higher risk of atrial fibrillation, bleeding, and heart failure, but was not associated with a heightened risk of acute myocardial infraction or stroke, in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), according to a population-based cohort study published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy