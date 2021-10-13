A non-interventional study of microcirculation dynamics in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation survivors compared to controls: evidence of impaired microvascular response regardless of conventional cardiovascular risk factors

Stem and progenitor cells are the main mediators of tissue renewal and repair, both under homeostatic conditions and in response to physiological stress and injury. Hematopoietic system is responsible for the regeneration of blood and immune cells and is maintained by bone marrow-resident hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs). Hematopoietic system is particularly susceptible to injury in response to genotoxic stress, resulting in the risk of bone marrow failure and secondary malignancies in cancer patients undergoing radiotherapy. Here we analyze the in vivo transcriptional response of HSPCs to genotoxic stress in a mouse whole-body irradiation model and, together with p53 ChIP-Seq and studies in p53-knockout (p53KO) mice, characterize the p53-dependent and p53-independent branches of this transcriptional response. Our work demonstrates the p53-independent induction of inflammatory transcriptional signatures in HSPCs in response to genotoxic stress and identifies multiple novel p53-target genes induced in HSPCs in response to whole-body irradiation. In particular, we establish the direct p53-mediated induction of P2X7 expression on HSCs and HSPCs in response to genotoxic stress. We further demonstrate the role of P2X7 in hematopoietic response to acute genotoxic stress, with P2X7 deficiency significantly extending mouse survival in irradiation-induced hematopoietic failure. We also demonstrate the role of P2X7 in the context of long-term HSC regenerative fitness following sublethal irradiation. Overall our studies provide important insights into the mechanisms of HSC response to genotoxic stress and further suggest P2X7 as a target for pharmacological modulation of HSC fitness and hematopoietic response to genotoxic injury.

