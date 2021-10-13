Hartsfield-Jackson Releases Five New Real Estate Properties for Bid
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) announced today the release of five new Request for Proposals (RFPs.) ATL is seeking developers and investors interested in real estate opportunities located outside the airport’s secure area. The potential scope of development for the properties include industrial space adjacent to the ATL airfield with in-place zoning; aviation related office space; and a possible mix-use food, retail and entertainment lifestyle destination.albanyceo.com
