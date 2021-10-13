CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Hartsfield-Jackson Releases Five New Real Estate Properties for Bid

albanyceo.com
 6 days ago

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) announced today the release of five new Request for Proposals (RFPs.) ATL is seeking developers and investors interested in real estate opportunities located outside the airport’s secure area. The potential scope of development for the properties include industrial space adjacent to the ATL airfield with in-place zoning; aviation related office space; and a possible mix-use food, retail and entertainment lifestyle destination.

albanyceo.com

Comments / 0

Related
rismedia.com

Inside Real Estate Announces Fall 2021 Release

Inside Real Estate has announced the fall 2021 release of its flagship platform, kvCORE. The new release enhances the kvCORE Smart CRM experience. “Every day, we think about the power our team has to make an impact on the productivity and growth of our users,” said Nick Macey, president of Inside Real Estate, in a statement. “We have to ask the right questions and listen to what our customers are saying. What do high performers in real estate do? It’s impossible to be a high performer without having the mindset of exploration and continuous improvement, and this release demonstrates our commitment to that belief.”
REAL ESTATE
covington.va.us

REAL ESTATE AND PERSONAL PROPERTY TAX INFORMATION

The City of Covington wants to make citizens, businesses, and visitors aware that the Real Estate and Personal Property Tax Bills have been mailed early and will be due December 6, 2021; per state ordinance 58.1-8 because the 5th of the month falls on a Sunday this year. City Hall...
COVINGTON, VA
eastgreenwichnews.com

This Week in EG Real Estate: 13 New Listings and a $2M Sale

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday Morning, 10/15/21, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 13 new listings, 1 sold property and 11 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
WARWICK, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertainment#Atlanta#Atl#Rfp S 1210369#Godby Road Development
kfdi.com

WSU Center for Real Estate Releases 2022 Forecast

According to the 2022 Kansas Housing Markets Forecast series published by the Wichita State University Center for Real Estate, Kansas home prices will rise by 7.6% next year. Director of the WSU Center for Real Estate, Stan Longhofer, said the supply of homes available for sale will remain at historic lows, adding that while bidding wars may not be as intense as they were in 2021, it will continue to be a sellers’ market across most market segments.
WICHITA, KS
GlobeSt.com

Real Estate Degree Programs are Setting a New Bar in CRE

Once upon a time and not so long ago, real estate professionals learned on the job. Without formal university programs, most real estate professionals—even those with top business school degrees—gained knowledge through experience. But, that is now changing. Real estate specific degree programs at both the undergraduate and graduate levels are soaring in popularity, and young professionals are now joining the commercial real estate industry with a formal education in the field. Real estate degrees and certifications are quickly becoming a standard.
EDUCATION
businessobserverfl.com

Prominent real estate developer names new vice president

TAMPA — Vaike O’Grady has joined Metro Development Group, a Tampa-based developer of residential communities throughout Florida, in the role of vice president of marketing and communications. O’Grady, according to a press release, comes to Metro from Austin, Texas-based real estate research firm Zonda, where she served as a regional...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Columbia Star

REAL ESTATE

Tombo Milliken, Tom Milliken, and Nelson Weston III of NAI Columbia represented the seller in the following: the sale of 479 +/- acres surrounding Oak Hills Golf Course in Richland County, which sold for $1,050,000; in the sale of 1.14 acres on Two Notch Road for $496,584, which will be the new location for Express Car Wash; in the sale of 11.59 acres on Old Dunbar Road and I-26 in Lexington County to TEC Equipment Rental for $350,000; in the sale of four transactions throughout the Horrell Hill area of Richland County totaling in 52 +/- acres that will be used for Country Estates.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
imdb.com

New York Commercial Real Estate Rides Production Boom

Fully booked production facilities are one bright spot in New York City’s commercial real estate landscape. “Speaking as a New Yorker, the pandemic proved the importance of this industry to the economic diversity of New York,” says Hal Rosenbluth, CEO of Kaufman Astoria Studios. The Kaufman Astoria facilities and all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
seattlepi.com

New York Real Estate Sees Luxury Market Hit New Highs

Broadway is back and so is New York’s residential real estate market. The sector (those properties priced at $4 million-plus) is on pace for a record 2021 with the number of signed contracts doubling year-over-year and volume on track to surpass 2014’s benchmark high numbers, per the Olshan Luxury Market Report. Several factors are fueling the velocity of trades.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
arenadigest.com

New bid planned for Pechanga Arena property

With San Diego issuing new redevelopment guidelines for the Pechanga Arena property, a new bid will be submitted by the Discover Midway group, led by Brookfield Properties and ASM Global, the current operator of the facility. Besides Brookfield and ASM Global, the Discover Midway group includes Affirmed Housing and National...
SAN DIEGO, CA
realtybiznews.com

Probate Properties are Great Opportunities for Real Estate Investors

People own property. People owe taxes. People die. I don’t mean to be morbid, but these are facts of life. Every investor is aware of, and many specialize in one of these sources of investment properties: foreclosures, REO, short sales, divorces, fire damage, damaged foundations, hoarders, and other distressed properties. In today’s market, these can be difficult to find and too many investors are pursuing the same properties. On the other hand, probate and estate properties are in constant supply and often overlooked.
REAL ESTATE
ahherald.com

Resources Real Estate Commercial Property Experts Help Business Succeed

Business owners know that one of the important keys to success is having the perfect location. Finding the right property to suit their unique needs requires the services of an expert who is knowledgeable in all aspects of the commercial real estate market. Resources Real Estate, Monmouth County NJ’s premier independent brokerage, is a leader in commercial real estate, with award-winning agents who are specially trained and in-house certified to work with businesses of every size, representing a range of industries.
SHREWSBURY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy