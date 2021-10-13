Ski Swap drop-off begins today

It heralds the beginning of ski season each year. This weekend is the annual ski and snowboard club ski swap in Jackson once again. Gear to be sold at the swap should be dropped off at the Snow King Center between 3:00 and 7:00 pm today and tomorrow. All items need to be tagged. Gear may also be dropped off Friday at the Heritage Arena between noon and 6:30 pm. Each year, the swap allows people to turn their outgrown or unwanted gear into cash, and to snag deep discounts on new & used gear: Ski and Snowboard Club members can access the sale beginning 7:30 am Saturday while the general public can begin their shopping at 8:15 am. Non-members pay an entry fee of $1. The sale ends at 1:00 pm.