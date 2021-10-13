CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poland’s Kaczynski to quit government job, focus on party helm

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW (Reuters) -Poland’s ruling party chief Jaroslaw Kaczynski said on Wednesday he would quit his government post to spend more time on leading the party, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, confirming a report by state-run news agency PAP. Kaczynski, 72, is widely seen as Poland’s de...

