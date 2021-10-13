CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upcoming SBA Georgia District Events

By Staff Report
albanyceo.com
 6 days ago

How to Access the WOSB Federal Contracting Program Repository. Before you can participate in the women’s federal contracting program, you must either use SBA FREE online application or an approved third-party certifier. Both methods will require you to use the https://beta.certify.sba.gov/ new portal. This webinar will provide you information on the certification process for the Women Owed Small Business Certification Program. Webinar access information will be forwarded to all attendees via email.

albanyceo.com

theeastcountygazette.com

Stimulus Check Update: Fourth Stimulus Check Coming?

Three federal stimulus checks have already been given to assist Americans through this pandemic. However, because of the impacts caused by the coronavirus, several lawmakers have been pushing to pass a fourth stimulus check. Millions of Americans still remain in financial distress especially with the Delta variant causing 90% of...
U.S. POLITICS
