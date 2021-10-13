Upcoming SBA Georgia District Events

Walmart has revealed plans to build a new high-tech distribution center for fresh and frozen groceries in Spartanburg County, S.C., which will open in 2024. Measuring more than 720,000 square feet, the facility will create more than 400 full-time regional jobs and employ Walmart associates, automation technology, robotics and machine learning to process grocery perishables, including produce, eggs, dairy, flowers and frozen foods, and deliver them to nearby stores. The grocery distribution center facility will be Walmart’s largest to date and will move twice the product of a traditional facility of this type, as well as bringing new technology-oriented job opportunities to the area.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC ・ 14 HOURS AGO