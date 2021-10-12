The largest container pop-up shopping mall in the world transforms into a 'My Serendipity' themed park for Jimin's birthday celebrations

Jimin's fans have no limits when it comes to expressing their love for him and making sure he knows how special he is to them. As Jiminday approaches, the scale and sophistication of the birthday celebratory projects keep growing. Jimin's Chinese fanbase, PARKJIMINBAR, has been at the forefront of organizing such magnificent projects for Jimin, making sure that Jimin attains the status of being 'the first in the world' to have those specific birthday support projects.

