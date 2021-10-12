CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The largest container pop-up shopping mall in the world transforms into a 'My Serendipity' themed park for Jimin's birthday celebrations

By Lily_Chims
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBTS' Jimin's Birthday is always a joyous festival for fans everywhere, evidenced by the magnitude of the over 500 Jimtober projects organized. From the United States, Ukraine, Egypt, Bangladesh, India, and even South Korea, the world has transformed into Jimin land. On the 16th of September, Jimin fanbases @ALLFORJIMIN_KOR and@parkjamjam_kr...

