CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Best Brunch

RFT (Riverfront Times)
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt City Coffee and Crêperie (36 North Brentwood Boulevard; 314-862-2489), you don’t have to choose between the decadent crepes, delicious coffee or a healthy salad — you can simply have it all. The brunch menu is full of opportunity. Maybe choose a sandwich and soup for your entree and finish them off with a dessert crepe — apple cinnamon and brown sugar or lemon curd. Either will satisfy your sweet tooth. The bakery is adorned with to-die-for scones, muffins, cookies and more. Pair your crepe with a mimosa or glass of wine, or ease a hangover with some well-crafted coffee. A laid-back, easy-going establishment is the perfect spot to enjoy your brunch in or outdoors. —Jenna Jones.

www.riverfronttimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

Wendy's Is Giving Out Free Food Every Friday in October

October is a month that divides us (in superficial ways, to be sure). People who love fall are starting to reap the rewards of the seasonal change. People who hate the transition to colder months can no longer pretend like it's summer. Nonetheless, pretty much everyone can enjoy grabbing a...
Jim Woods

The 3 Best Places To Get Breakfast

When you want a good breakfast in the Akron area, most people mention places like Blue Door or Molly Browns. But those are just two great options. There are so many more. Here are three more great places you need to try for breakfast.
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brunch#Muffins#Dessert#Bakery#Food Drink#City Coffee
Mashed

The 5 Dishes Bobby Flay Thinks Everyone Should Know How To Make

It goes without saying that for a professional chef like Bobby Flay, food is high on the priority list. On his website, Flay writes, "Food is the center of my universe," and he has dedicated his entire life to various culinary pursuits. While this has often meant long hours in the kitchen perfecting recipes to share with the world, Flay recently added another project to his roster: He and his daughter Sophie started a podcast called "Always Hungry" to discuss their similar interests related to food, travel, and lifestyle (via Bobby Flay).
RECIPES
tastywoo.com

This is The Oldest PECAN PIE Recipe (from 1925)

This is the oldest pecan pie recipe, which originates from 1925. In fact, the pecan pan was promoted by the company which made corn syrup (that is the 2nd-most known ingredient), after the nuts. This original pecan pie is very easy-to-make. It will take you about one hour. Ingredients:. For...
RECIPES
eatwell101.com

17 Best Appetizer Recipes for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving appetizer recipes – These Thanksgiving appetizer recipes make for easy and elegant dinner starters wether you host an informal family gathering or a fancy dinner with friends! These appetizer recipes are perfect for Thanksgiving, but also for Christmas, or any other holiday party. You’ll love all of these appetizer recipes for Thanksgiving. Enjoy!
RECIPES
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Drive-Thru

When Fort Taco (8106 Manchester Road; 314-647-2391) first came on the scene, what seems like ten lifetimes ago, it introduced St. Louis to the “puffer,” an overstuffed, deep-fried-to-a-golden-brown flour tortilla pouf that straddles the line between perfectly flaky-crisp and pillow-soft. It was a revelation, as were Fort Taco's enchiladas, known lovingly as “enchees,” filled with potatoes, cheese and peas and topped with an ancho chile sauce, and its decadent tamales. Staff also managed to translate warm hospitality through a drive-thru window. Now, seven years into its run, the restaurant has not wavered from the quality it delivered when it first began, still serving up excellent Tex-Mex fare from its original (and only remaining) Brentwood spot. That you can roll through this fast-food masterpiece and still be as mesmerized as you were the first time you tried it is a rare joy. It's the mark of a true culinary gem that, no matter how you package it, has made its delicious mark on the way we eat. —Cheryl Baehr.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
mashed.com

These 3 Items Are Always In Ina Garten's Freezer

Are you familiar with Ina Garten, aka the Barefoot Contessa? This Food Network star who hosted her iconic cooking and home entertainment show from 2002 to 2019 (via IMDB) is pretty much the doyenne of living the good life, which she shares with her partner of more than 50 years, Jeffrey, through delicious food and drink. So when she shares tips and tricks — whether they be about why to keep baking ingredients at room temperature or why to use dried currants, and not raisins, in Irish soda bread — we listen. If Garten likes a rack of lamb, so do we.
RECIPES
countryliving.com

Thanksgiving Crab Cakes

Cousins Travis and Ryan Croxton of the Rappahannock Oyster Co. make this a regular part of their Thanksgiving feast. crackers crumbs (about 12 crackers; such as saltines) This ingredient shopping module is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on their web site.
FOOD & DRINKS
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Neighborhood to Live In

It’s quiet at night, the restaurants are amazing, the neighbors are nice, and the streets smell of freshly baked bread each morning. That’s right, there’s nothing quite like living on the Hill. The home of Yogi Berra and Joe Garagiola Sr. is well known as the top place in St. Louis to stop in for a hearty Italian dinner, but living there brings a whole other world of pleasures. In addition to fabulous meals, the Hill offers gorgeous little family houses, tiny (yet packed) neighborhood grocery stores, small shops, walkable sidewalks, huge church culture, a tight sense of community and countless nonnas outside sweeping their front porches. Living on the Hill is like traveling back in time, but with the ability to bring home high-quality olive oil as a souvenir. —Jaime Lees.
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Comfort Food

Attention all stoners! Do you need some filling food that won’t break your bank now that you can easily, legally get your green? Or are you having a rough day and need a warm hug that only delicious food can give you? The nourishment you seek is right in the Central West End. Zenwich (8 ½ South Euclid; 314-833-3165) offers modern takes on classic Asian cuisine with sandwiches like the simple yet insanely delicious Chicken Teriyaki Katsu or the vegan Mad Monk. A side of Truffle Fries elevates any sandwich’s flavor, and St. Louis is fortunate to be the only location in the franchise that offers ramen. Do not sleep on the Garlic Pork Bone. Meditate on it. —Jack Probst.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Restaurant When Someone Else Pays

Casa don Alfonso (100 Carondelet Plaza; 314-719-1496) impresses from the moment you walk in. Located inside the Ritz-Carlton, the restaurant is sure to wow any date. The only downside? The cheapest item on the menu is an $11 soup, and the Maine Lobster runs $64. It’s far from the most expensive place in town, but it’s not exactly a budget pick. An upside? It’s extremely worth it. Specialties of Italian cuisine shine here, and any item you order will just melt in your mouth. On the menu are classics, such as pizza, pasta and lasagna, but there’s also seafood if you’re looking for the catch of the day. Truly, the spot is one of St. Louis’ newest gems. Casa don Alfonso is worth the money even if you can’t find someone else to pay. Go ahead, splurge. You won’t regret it. —Jenna Jones.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Only In Florida

This Hidden Library In Florida Also Doubles As A Delicious Brunch Joint

If you’re anything like us, then dining whilst being surrounded by hundreds of books is likely a dream come true. At The Library Restaurant in St. Petersburg, that dream could easily become a reality. Not only is The Library a place where you can sit down with your favorite novel and a cup of hot […] The post This Hidden Library In Florida Also Doubles As A Delicious Brunch Joint appeared first on Only In Your State.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Taste Of Home

How to Make a Roux

Roux is what makes chowders, stews and from-scratch gravy thick and silky. It’s what makes gumbos rich and nutty. And—believe it or not—it’s made up of just two ingredients. Stirred into hundreds of recipes, a roux is a mixture of equal parts flour and fat, usually butter or oil. What...
RECIPES
thebrag.com

Ten things I miss about going out to brunch

If lockdown has made anything absolutely clear, it’s that going out to brunch isn’t just a way of life. It’s also an absolute privilege. Until we’re all free again, I want to reminisce about ten things I miss about paying for overpriced avocado toast with under-poached eggs. 1. Eating somewhere...
RESTAURANTS
experiencecolumbiasc.com

Brunch Cocktails: A Few of the Best Weekend Sips in Columbia SC

We can all undoubtedly agree that brunch is the superior meal of the day. The food and the ambiance are unmatched, but no brunch outing is complete without a cocktail or two. Explore the city’s best cocktails from classic fan-favorites to unique concoctions in Columbia SC. Down on Main Street,...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy