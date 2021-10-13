CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 568,000 Jobs in September

albanyceo.com
 6 days ago

- Private sector employment increased by 568,000 jobs from August to September according to the September ADP® National Employment ReportTM. Broadly distributed to the public each month, free of charge, the ADP National Employment Report is produced by the ADP Research Institute® in collaboration with Moody's Analytics. The report, which is derived from ADP's actual data of those who are on a company's payroll, measures the change in total nonfarm private employment each month on a seasonally-adjusted basis.

