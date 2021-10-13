In a warehouse, one of the biggest problems that most will run into is racking damage. While it is understandable that warehouse racking may be damaged when such tools as forklifts are concerned, these mistakes will still become very costly very fast. In some of the worst cases, racking damage can result in a racking collapse. To prevent this, here are some of the best ways that you can prevent warehouse racking damage.

Racking Spacers

Racking spacers are one of the best ways to ensure that your racks are protected from damage while providing more structural stability. These spacers ensure that there is no unevenness in the racking that could result in warping, twisting, and the ultimate collapse of the whole structure. Furthermore, spacers will ensure that the loads on pallets do not go over the maximum spatial requirements of the racking.

Proper Training

As with all things, proper training is absolutely essential when it comes to the operation of heavy machinery. This is because these tools can easily create enough damage to cause a racking collapse if improper loading or handling procedures are carried out. As such, training your employees in the operation of forklifts and pallet jacks will provide another layer of protection against collapses.

When unloading and loading pallets of merchandise onto a racking system, it is extremely important to follow all the necessary loading procedures. This could include ensuring the dimensions of the load are suitable for that particular racking system. Furthermore, proper loading procedures will drastically cut down on the number of accidents in the warehouse.

We hope that this article has given you valuable tips on how you can prevent warehouse racking damage. Remember that in a warehouse, everything is a team effort. This is why it is so important to ensure that absolutely everyone understands the rules and regulations of the warehouse.

