People attending the Cop26 summit next month will not need vaccine passports to enter the conference. The climate conference in Glasgow is expected to welcome 30,000 people in November from around the world. But instead of having to use the Scottish government’s vaccine passports, delegates have been asked to take a daily lateral flow test instead to access the events.Events in Scotland with more than 10,000 attendees - plus nightclubs and unseated indoor events with audiences of over 500 people - all required proof of vaccination from visitors. Many hospitality businesses have expressed anger at the Cop26 exemption from vaccine...

WORLD ・ 13 DAYS AGO