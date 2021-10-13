ANOTHER PG&E POWER SHUTOFF THURSDAY

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Pacific Gas & Electric Co. is notifying nearly 30,000 customers, including some in the Bay Area, as forecasters say another wind event could prompt an additional round of Public Safety Power Shutoffs starting Thursday. The utility began notifying 29,000 customers in 19 counties and four tribes as a weather system could bring dry offshore winds to parts of Northern and Central California. PG&E said Bay Area customers that could be impacted by the latest PSPS include 293 in Contra Costa County, 1,774 in Lake County, 3,750 in Napa County, 1,591 customers in Solano County and 1,481 customers in Sonoma County. With two days until the possible wind event, officials stressed that conditions could change in the meantime. “PG&E’s in-house meteorologists, as well as its Wildfire Safety Operations Center and Emergency Operations Center, continue to closely monitor conditions,” the utility said. The notifications come as the utility is in the process of restoring power to 24,000 customers following a wind event earlier this week. Customers said all customers affected by the first PSPS should have electricity by late Tuesday night. Customers can look up impacted locations by visiting pge.com/pspsupdates.

