Energy Industry

ANOTHER PG&E POWER SHUTOFF THURSDAY

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePG&E is planning for a second Public Safety Power Shutoff this week. The utility says Thursday’s outage will affect roughly 29-thousand customers across 19 counties. Forecasters say there will be a shift in wind patterns to a strong off-shore flow starting Thursday morning. Many of the same customers who lost power Monday will be knocked off line again.

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

