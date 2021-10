Arsenic and Old Lace is the fall show for OHS. It is a murder comedy about Mortimer Brewster who is in love with Elaine Harper. He finds out that his aunts, Martha and Abby, are murderers by discovering a body in the window seat. Mortimer tries to make sure his aunts are not arrested during the whole show. There is another nephew named Teddy who helps the aunts with the murders. Martha and Abby are not the only murderers in this show though. Jonathan, Mortimers other brother, is a crazy killer who has a transplanted face. He is running around with his accomplice Dr. Einstein and they both come back and visit Abby and Martha.

