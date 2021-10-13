ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 568,000 Jobs in September

Today' jobs report showed the second consecutive month of lackluster job growth, reflecting Delta's impact on the economy and a US labor market that remains tight. Nonfarm payroll employment increased by 194,000 in September, after an upwardly revised increase of 366,000 in August. The published unemployment rate ticked down from 5.2 to 4.8 percent, and the true rate, after adjusting for the misclassification error, declined from 5.5 to 4.9 percent. Overall, jobs still number 5 million below February 2020 levels, with women representing 57.5 percent of these employment losses. The labor force participation rate ticked down from 61.7 to 61.6 percent in September.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO