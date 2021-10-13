Explore yourself when you explore REAL BODIES at Bally's in Las Vegas

If 27—A Musical Adventure was an actual rock concert today, tickets would sell out in minutes. Of course, gathering this roster of rock stars is only a dream, but 27 has made it reality—in a way. This high-energy tribute show brings together iconic singers—who all passed away at age 27—for an evening of nostalgia and music. Each tribute artist not only sings live, backed by a live band, but also brings back the looks, mannerisms and magnetism of the icon they play. The lineup includes Robert Johnson, Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, Jim Morrison, Kurt Cobain and Amy Winehouse. You’ll hear each of the singer’s biggest hits as well as learn a little bit about their lives. It’s sad to know they’re gone, but 27 is ultimately a cool celebration of their contributions to pop culture—plus, it’s one rockin’ evening that’ll have audiences up and out of their seats.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 4 DAYS AGO