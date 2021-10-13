CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

Explore yourself when you explore REAL BODIES at Bally's in Las Vegas

By Nina King
lasvegasmagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most fascinating topics for human beings is the human body. Right? And REAL BODIES at Bally’s lets you explore every little thing about anatomy in a very in-depth way, thanks to a process called plastination. Bodies are presented in different ways so you see not only full...

lasvegasmagazine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
wfxrtv.com

The real CSI Las Vegas is nothing like the new show

MYSTERY WIRE (LAS VEGAS – KLAS) — In the fictional world of “CSI: Vegas,” Maxine Roby leads a team of crime scene investigators in her high-tech lab off the Las Vegas Strip. In real life, the job is anything but glamorous. “I really wish we could solve crime in 60...
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Yes, there are great delicatessens in Las Vegas

Few restaurant categories are as revered or classically American as the delicatessen. But even though deli food is universally appreciated, it’s a cuisine and a type of restaurant that has gradually become harder to find across the country. In Las Vegas, authentic delicatessens or deli-style diners may have been more abundant in the past, but the cuisine is well-represented today on and off the Strip by a handful of exciting new eateries and some established favorites.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Swing and score at Topgolf in Las Vegas

Got a large group or a large family? You’ll definitely want to check out Topgolf Las Vegas, an entertainment facility with so much to do you’ll probably need to revisit multiple times to experience it all. The 120-plus hitting bays are hard to resist, and for good reason: They’re suitable for all skill levels, and feature all sorts of games, including a version of Angry Birds. All the balls have sensors, meaning you can easily keep score with your friends and family as you try to hit different targets spread across a large play area.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

In autumn, Las Vegas’ alfresco dining shines

Fall has arrived and in Las Vegas, that means it’s time to take advantage of the most pleasant weather of the year at some of the city’s best restaurants with patios and alfresco options. Conveniently, there are several places to go where you can select from multiple outdoor dining options.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
lasvegasmagazine.com

Gene Simmons displays his COVID-inspired works in Las Vegas

Shortly after moving to Las Vegas in May, KISS bassist Gene Simmons will have his footprint in another part of the city—but not for music. Artwork that the musician created during the COVID-19 pandemic will stand in the Animazing Gallery in The Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian and The Palazzo. Gene Simmons ArtWorks, a collection of drawings and textured paintings, will be publicly debuted from Oct. 22-23, with a private VIP event for art collectors and celebrities on Oct. 21. From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Oct. 22-23, Simmons himself will be in the gallery.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Here’s what’s new in Las Vegas

Can’t decide on plans while you’re in town? Let us help guide you with our roundup of new happenings and hot spots. Any fans of the Red Rocker? Sammy Hagar recently released his new line of ready-to-drink cocktails made with his own Beach Bar rum. The sparkling rum cocktails come in a variety of flavors like Tangerine Dream and Pineapple Splash, and you can try them now at his Stripside restaurant and bar, Cabo Wabo Cantina at Miracle Mile Shops. For more island vibes, head to the shopping and entertainment district Town Square and the new Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar. With casual vibes, open-air seating and tropical décor, guests can imbibe handcrafted cocktails, frozen drinks and even boozy shakes like Nutella-N-Bourbon, made with organic, soft-serve vanilla ice cream.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bally
cdcgamingreports.com

Las Vegas: Dream hotel-casino landing next to airport

After facing concerns over potential illegal drone flying, laser lights, shooting attacks and even bombs hidden in garbage trucks, developers cleared a big hurdle this week in their quest to build a resort next to Las Vegas’ airport. The Clark County Commission voted 6-1 to approve plans Wednesday for Dream...
LAS VEGAS, NV
realitytitbit.com

What is Love and Hip Hop star Princess' net worth?

Featuring on Love and Hip Hop: Miami, Princess is a cast member who recently had viewers talking when she strutted on the catwalk. The VH1 series showcases us the lives of upcoming Miami stars, with insights into not just the hip hop industry, but all the personal dramas and changes that take place.
CELEBRITIES
villagelife.com

Gallery at 48 Natoma explores nature’s beauty

FOLSOM — Glimmering flashes of color through falling leaves, rays of sunlight on tiny wildflowers and flowing organic grain on abstract wood — all call to mind the beauty that can be found in nature. Three artists will be featured in the next exhibit at the Gallery at 48 Natoma in Folsom with Randy Honerlah showcasing his large, stylized paintings, floral watercolors by Judy Lew Loose and Lutz Hornischer’s wood sculptures. The Found in Nature exhibit will be open to the public Oct. 8 through Jan. 13, 2022. Also during this time in the Community Gallery, nature photography from FolPho Photography Club will be on display.
FOLSOM, CA
CBS LA

Ticketholders To Filipino Festival FAHMfest Find Empty Parking Lot In San Pedro

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Ticketholders to a Filipino festival that was supposed to happen over the weekend are calling it the newest “Fyre Festival” after it was canceled without any notice to people who paid for tickets. FAHMFest was advertised on Facebook and Instagram throughout the spring and summer, promising to be a “one-of-a-kind” festival celebrating Filipino food, music and fashion. According to the event page on feverup.com, general admission tickets were $115 for a two-day pass and $250 for a VIP two-day pass for people 21 and over. Michael Nones said he bought his tickets in April at an early bird...
CELEBRATIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sculpture
lasvegasmagazine.com

We can’t smile without Barry Manilow in Las Vegas

The minute Barry Manilow hits the stage at his Westgate Las Vegas residency, the connection is immediate. After all, Manilow is part of so many memories from all our lives, whether it’s a song in a movie, a song we used to play over and over in our living rooms, or even a commercial jingle that got stuck in our heads on an endless loop. He doesn’t even need to sing a note; once he flashes that charismatic smile, his fans can’t get enough.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Legends come to life at ‘27—A Musical Adventure’ in Las Vegas

If 27—A Musical Adventure was an actual rock concert today, tickets would sell out in minutes. Of course, gathering this roster of rock stars is only a dream, but 27 has made it reality—in a way. This high-energy tribute show brings together iconic singers—who all passed away at age 27—for an evening of nostalgia and music. Each tribute artist not only sings live, backed by a live band, but also brings back the looks, mannerisms and magnetism of the icon they play. The lineup includes Robert Johnson, Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, Jim Morrison, Kurt Cobain and Amy Winehouse. You’ll hear each of the singer’s biggest hits as well as learn a little bit about their lives. It’s sad to know they’re gone, but 27 is ultimately a cool celebration of their contributions to pop culture—plus, it’s one rockin’ evening that’ll have audiences up and out of their seats.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Q&A: Adam Steck of SPI Entertainment

Producer Adam Steck’s company, SPI Entertainment, is known not only for ushering in some of the Strip’s most popular and unique shows—including male revue Thunder From Down Under and a headlining residency from Boyz II Men—but also managing some of the busiest showrooms in town. Until recently, Steck’s focus was on the Thunderland Showroom at Excalibur, also home to The Mac King Comedy Magic Show, but this year SPI also partnered with The STRAT on the north end of the Strip to program its classic Vegas theater.
LAS VEGAS, NV
painterskeys.com

Simultaneous explorations

A subscriber wrote, “How do I progress from the work I am currently doing? I feel like I’ve been working on the same few problems for years and want to “level up” in ideas, if for no other reason than to hone a more distinct style. I’m stumped at how to do this. How does one advance, for lack of a better word, a ‘practice’?”
VISUAL ART
Rolling Stone

The Best Gifts for Musicians, from Backup Drumsticks to DIY Electric Guitar Kits

Musicians are famously picky about their gear. Legends like Eddie Van Halen and Chuck Berry were apparently fans of .009 (read: light) strings, so why should the music folks in your life be any different? But if your guitarist already has a go-to gauge, or your resident rhythm-keeper swears by a classic 5A, shopping for them can be as challenging as defining their “it’s kinda post-punk-meets-acid jazz” musical style. That’s why we’ve rounded up the best gifts for musicians of all types and skill levels. Whether their instrument of choice is their voice or a 12-string, or they’re seeking a new...
SHOPPING
lasvegasmagazine.com

Friends with Benefits: Daniel Gerrish at Luxor

Daniel Gerrish is a gatekeeper for the Blue Man Group show at Luxor. Sounds rather esoteric, right? Well, it couldn’t be further from that. “We are the first and last people that guests see,” Gerrish says. “We’re the first impression and last impression.” It’s part of Gerrish’s job to welcome guests and help guide them through the fascinating world and awesome entertainment that is Blue Man Group, as well helping the Blue Men with props throughout the show.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy