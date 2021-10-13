CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
One last 'Keeper of the Lost Cities' scheduled for 2023

westplainsdailyquill.net
 6 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Author Shannon Messenger can now see the end for her telepathic heroine Sophie and the million-selling middle-grade series "Keeper of the Lost Cities.".

www.westplainsdailyquill.net

Comments / 0

westplainsdailyquill.net

Mel Brooks plans sequel to 'History of the World, Part 1'

NEW YORK (AP) — It is still good to be the king. Forty years after the release of his beloved "History of the World, Part I," Mel Brooks has a sequel in the works. The 95-year-old show
ENTERTAINMENT
westplainsdailyquill.net

Posthumous Chuck Berry live album to be released in December

NEW YORK (AP) — Dualtone Records is marking the birthday of Chuck Berry by announcing the release of a live album from the late rock 'n roll legend.
MUSIC
EatDrinkLA

What dessert is L.A. known for?

National dessert day is October 14th and in honor of the holiday I took a deep dive into this city's rich history: and it is sweet!. Los Angeles is such a melting pot that it's almost impossible to assign it a signature dessert. According to the Los Angeles County website, the immigrant story of El Pueblo de la Reyna de Los Angeles begins with families from Mexico and the Gabrielino Indians before that in 1771. By the 1850s, the group expanded to English, French, Basques, Spaniards, former Slaves of African descent, Mexicans, Germans, and Chinese. This was due in part to the gold rush of the late 1840s. By the 1930s, new immigrants from Europe, Asia, and Central and South America, including Japanese, Russians, and East European Jews, had established specific communities around Los Angeles. Does that about cover everyone? So, what dessert is LA known for? This list of 11 should paint a deliciously well-rounded portrait.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

8 Dreamy Places In SoCal That Could Pass For Somewhere In Europe

Why travel over 5000 miles to Europe when you have these gems right on your doorstep?. When Europe slammed the doors on American travelers in the wake of the pandemic, we couldn’t help but mourn our dashed vacation plans on the Amalfi coast. Instead of sailing the Mediterranean Sea and exploring cobble-road cities with our Chianti-induced starry eyes, we were elbowing our way to the top of Runyon Canyon (figurately and with sufficient distance, of course) and rejoicing the debut of make-shift pavement patios.
LOS ANGELES, CA
soapoperanetwork.com

EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Mikayla On Recurring Status at ‘General Hospital’

“General Hospital” star Sydney Mikayla (Trina Robinson) is off contract with the daytime soap opera and now appears in a recurring capacity, Soap Opera Network has confirmed. She joins co-star William Lipton (Cameron Webber) who has been recurring for some time. Despite the change in her status, however, don’t expect Mikayla to be leaving “GH” anytime soon. Her character will remain involved in current storylines.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Blogger Discovers ‘Weird’ Detail on Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest Account

Internet sleuths have come out of the woodwork in the Gabby Petito case. Blogger Shaynah Dodge is one of them. Minnesota blogger Shaynah Dodge has been closely documenting Gabby Petito’s on her blog page with a little over 77,000 followers. Recently, she dissected Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest page and uncovered a few things that she deems as suspicious. However, there’s an account linked to his mother, Roberta Laundrie, and Gabby Petito linked to his.
PETS
CBS LA

Ticketholders To Filipino Festival FAHMfest Find Empty Parking Lot In San Pedro

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Ticketholders to a Filipino festival that was supposed to happen over the weekend are calling it the newest "Fyre Festival" after it was canceled without any notice to people who paid for tickets. FAHMFest was advertised on Facebook and Instagram throughout the spring and summer, promising to be a "one-of-a-kind" festival celebrating Filipino food, music and fashion. According to the event page on feverup.com, general admission tickets were $115 for a two-day pass and $250 for a VIP two-day pass for people 21 and over. Michael Nones said he bought his tickets in April at an early bird
CELEBRATIONS
firstsportz.com

Valorant North America Last Chance Qualifier Results, Schedule, Scores, and more

Valorant Champions will be the final and the biggest event of Valorant in 2021. Teams from around the world who couldn’t qualify for the Champions will have their last shot at the major in the 4 Last Chance Qualifiers. This article will summarise North America Last Chance Qualifiers Results, Schedule, Scores, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
Secret LA

3 L.A. Restaurants Make The NY Times’ List Of Best Places To Dine In America 2021

And one of them has also been listed as one of the best in the world. Most Angelenos accept traffic jams on the maligned 405, soaring rental prices and hordes of influencers on every block as a way of life on this stretch of the West Coast. However, the complex food scene, offering some of the most innovative dining experiences in the country definitely helps counter it all.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
westplainsdailyquill.net

Soul Train Awards headed to Apollo for the first time

NEW YORK (AP) — The annual "Soul Train Awards" will be presented for the first time at New York City's Apollo Theater, the legendary Harlem performance venue, as two icons of Black culture team
NEW YORK CITY, NY
westplainsdailyquill.net

12 pianists in final stage of prestigious Chopin competition

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Twelve pianists from around the world have been admitted to play in the final stage of the 18th edition of the prestigious Frederic Chopin piano competition, reputed for
MUSIC
westplainsdailyquill.net

Column: Rory McIlroy rediscovers the art of winning

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The company Rory McIlroy keeps is more elite than it is exclusive. Winning 20 times on the PGA Tour, especially in this generation of increasing depth, is a big milestone.
GOLF
AFP

Walking on 'Air': New York's newest skyscraper attraction

What does it feel like to hover over 1,000 feet (300 meters) in the air? A new tourist attraction opening in New York this week tries to answer that question. "Air," an art installation by artist Kenzo Digital, opens Thursday inside the recently completed One Vanderbilt tower, now the Big Apple's fourth-highest tower. An elevator that is all glass, including the floor, takes thrill seekers up the side of the building in Midtown Manhattan to 1,200 feet in just 42 seconds. There, they step out onto three floors of glass and mirrors that offer spectacular views but also aim to distort one's sense of where they are, leaving them with a feeling they are floating.
LIFESTYLE

