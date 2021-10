Feed my Sheep is seeing an increase in families coming through for food and is in need of additional food. Paper goods, cleaning supplies, large paper and grocery sacks are also accepted. Feed My Sheep supplies food to over 500 families each month and has seen a great increase in families since the COVID-19 outbreak. Many churches, organizations and individuals work together to stock the shelves of this countywide service. Volunteers are needed regularly to serve the countywide food pantry. During the monthly distributions in Washington and Odon, (and on Thursday evening after the third Saturday distribution). Volunteers assist with set up, and clean up. Please call or leave a message at 812-254-5429 to find out how to donate the food and monetary donations.

WASHINGTON, IN ・ 11 DAYS AGO