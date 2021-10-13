CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington Township, OH

MEADE, Glenn

Dayton Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAge 97, of Washington Township, passed away Sunday,. October 10, 2021, at Oak Creek Terrace. Glenn was born on June 8, 1924, in Ashland, Kentucky, to Edgar and Virginia Mae (Ricketts) Meade. He was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife Jean (Clevenger) Meade, his great-granddaughter Ashley Rankin, his siblings Mary Wilson and Gene Meade, son Marc Meade, and daughter Gail Spacht. He is survived by his siblings Peggy White and Michael Meade; son-in-law Gary Spacht; daughter-in-law Beth Meade; three grandchildren.

www.daytondailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

North Korea tests possible submarine missile amid tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired at least one ballistic missile, which South Korea’s military said was likely designed to be launched from a submarine, in what is possibly the most significant demonstration of the North’s military might since U.S. President Joe Biden took office. The...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
Dayton, OH
Obituaries
City
Washington Township, OH
City
Dayton, OH
City
Ashland, OH
Local
Ohio Obituaries
State
Washington State
NBC News

Justice Department asks Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department asked the Supreme Court on Monday to temporarily block enforcement of the Texas law banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. It was the second challenge of the law to reach the court on an emergency appeal, seeking to put it on hold while lawsuits contesting its constitutionality work their way through the lower courts. By a 5-4 vote, the court turned away the first appeal in early September, saying the case presented "complex and novel" questions about whether the court had the authority to hear it, given the unusual structure of Senate Bill 8, as the law is known.
TEXAS STATE
CNN

Travis Barker was 'hands on' with Kourtney Kardashian's engagement ring

(CNN) — According to celebrity jeweler Lorraine Schwartz, Travis Barker did more than just present Kourtney Kardashian with a massive engagement ring. Schwartz told People magazine the rocker was actively involved in the design of the huge oval shaped diamond which she said is "a flawless, beautifully cut diamond stone."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Mausoleum#Veterans Honor
The Hill

State watchdog to launch review of Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal

The acting inspector general of the State Department is launching a number of inquiries into the Biden administration’s handling of the U.S.'s withdrawal from Afghanistan, according to a notification sent to Congress and obtained by The Hill. State Department acting Inspector General Diana Shaw on Monday notified the chairs and...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy