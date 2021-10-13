MEADE, Glenn
Age 97, of Washington Township, passed away Sunday,. October 10, 2021, at Oak Creek Terrace. Glenn was born on June 8, 1924, in Ashland, Kentucky, to Edgar and Virginia Mae (Ricketts) Meade. He was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife Jean (Clevenger) Meade, his great-granddaughter Ashley Rankin, his siblings Mary Wilson and Gene Meade, son Marc Meade, and daughter Gail Spacht. He is survived by his siblings Peggy White and Michael Meade; son-in-law Gary Spacht; daughter-in-law Beth Meade; three grandchildren.
