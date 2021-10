The hiring of Arthur Smith brought the promise of a stable, modern NFL offense to a unit with some talented pieces that was in need of rejuvenation. Guys like Matt Ryan, Calvin Ridley and Hayden Hurst could be utilized properly and be more successful, or so the thinking went. The first five games have reminded us that a good offense takes some time to install and there will be bumps in the road - especially early on.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO