Clearwater, FL

Clearwater Residents Eligible for Discounted Parking

By Coop
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Clearwater has rolled out a new parking program for its residents. On October 1, the City of Clearwater announced that Clearwater residents are now eligible for 50% off parking within city limits. To register, Clearwater residents can sign up through the Park Mobile app. In order to sign-up, residents must submit proof of a vehicle registration with a valid Clearwater address, driver’s license, and proof of address. You can see more information on how to get set-up here. After all documents are in order, residents can immediately begin parking at half-price.

