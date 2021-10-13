CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
7-Eleven Signs Agreement with Electra Consumer Products to Operate in Israel

Cover picture for the articleOctober 13, 2021 // Franchising.com // IRVING, Texas - 7-Eleven, Inc. has signed a master franchise agreement with Electra Consumer Products Ltd. to develop and operate 7-Eleven® stores in Israel. Electra is a subsidiary of ELCO LTD. (TASE: ELCO), a leading Israeli company with a multi-faceted portfolio of business interests. The expansion marks the 7-Eleven brand's first entry into Israel.

