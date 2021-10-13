7-Eleven Signs Agreement with Electra Consumer Products to Operate in Israel

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Twin Vee PowerCats, Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE), ('Twin Vee' or the 'Company'), a manufacturer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats, announced today that it has signed a land purchase agreement giving it the right to acquire a 14.5-acre parcel near the waterfront in Fort Pierce, Florida. The terms of the agreement grant Twin Vee a 60-day due diligence period that ends on December 6. The Company is then provided with 150 days to accomplish necessary site and zoning approvals before closing on the site. 'What attracted me to the area was that we would have quick access to the water, which would be ideal for testing new boat models and providing demonstrations,' explains Joseph Visconti, President and CEO of Twin Vee PowerCats Co. 'Maverick Boat Co, Cobia Boats, Hewes Boats, Pathfinder Boats, and Pursuit Boats all have factories nearby as well. This area is considered by many to be the central location for boat building.'

