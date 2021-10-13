Potter Park Fall Zootacular
Oct. 16-17, 23-24, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Potter Park Zoo’s Fall Zootacular is a seasonal celebration where you can stroll through the zoo and enjoy more than just the amazing animals. The Fall Zootacular drapes Potter Park in Halloween décor and is jam-packed with costumes and candy and features exclusive autumn seasonal goodies — including a straw maze and several special Halloween-themed activities. Potter Park’s Fall Zootacular also gives you and the whole family an excellent opportunity to check out Michigan’s beautiful autumn colors as the leaves change on the park’s trees.www.lansingcitypulse.com
