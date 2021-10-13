Restoration 1 Ranked in Franchise Times Top 400 2021

October 13, 2021 // Franchising.com // ANN ARBOR, MI - DUCTZ 2021 Fall Regional Conferences in Ann Arbor, MI, Exton, PA and Jacksonville, FL brought franchisees together from across the country to share best practices and methods, learn about new program from each other and from the corporate team. At the Ann Arbor Regional Conference, Doug Warren, franchise owner of DUCTZ of Mid-Michigan out of Jackson, MI was announced as the DUCTZ 2020 Annual “FRANCHISEE OF THE YEAR” recipient. DUCTZ of Mid-Michigan has been a part of the DUCTZ network since 2008. Doug and his team at DUCTZ of Mid-Michigan did not let 2020 disrupt their businesses. Teamwork, dedication and a sense of family within their crew allowed for 2020 to be a record year! It goes far beyond numbers too – Doug Warren is a dedicated member of the DUCTZ Franchise Advisory Council (FAC), mentoring fellow franchisees, being an example of why you measure within your business as well as being nominated as the Small Business Person of the Year by his local chamber of commerce. The value that Doug Warren brings to the DUCTZ brand and systems is incredible. Doug believes in the brand, always willing to help it grow. For his willingness to be involved and give back to his team and community – the DUCTZ network is thrilled to celebrate Doug Warren, and his team at DUCTZ of Mid-Michigan with the 2020 Franchisee of the Year award!

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO