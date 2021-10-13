Area residents named to state boards

HELENA, Mont. – Governor Greg Gianforte announced the following appointments last Monday.

Several of the appointees are from Northwest Montana.

Here is the complete list:

Fish and Wildlife Commission

William Lane, Ismay

Current owner and operator of Crescent Cross Ranch in Ismay, Lane brings decades of experience working in the private sector and serving on various boards managing assets, streamlining operations, analyzing investment risk, conducting community outreach, and implementing policy. Lane’s term will run through Jan. 1, 2025.

Jana Waller, Florence

An ardent conservationist with a passion for hunting and fishing, Waller is a freelance outdoor writer for numerous websites and hunting magazines.

Waller is dedicated to supporting veteran organizations and has personally raised over $45,000 for conservation and veteran causes. Waller’s term will run through Jan. 1, 2023.

Upper Columbia Conservation Commission

Tom Woolf, Helena

Woolf serves as Bureau Chief for the Aquatic Invasive Species Bureau at the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife, and Parks. Woolf’s term will run through May 31, 2025.

Tom Ray, Whitefish

A Senior Executive in the Forest Products Industry with over 30 years of experience, Ray has served as Board Chair of the Kalispell Regional Healthcare Foundation, Chair of the Board of Directors for the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce, and was named Montana Timberman of the Year for 2019. Ray’s term will run through May 31, 2025.

Arthur Potts, Noxon

Currently the Terrestrial Program Leader for Avista Utilities in Noxon, Potts previously worked in environmental consulting for over 11 years, focusing on NEPA permitting, wetland delineation and threatened and endangered species assessments throughout the southern U.S. Potts’ term will run through May 31, 2025.

Phil Matson, Columbia Falls

Matson has worked at the Flathead Lake Biological Station (FLBS) since 2001.

Most recently, Matson is the GIS database manager for the Crown Manager's Partnership and coordinates the Aquatic Invasive Species sampling efforts for FLBS. Matson’s will run through May 31, 2025.

Rae Lynn Hayes, Eureka

Hayes works as the administrator for the Lincoln Conservation District, owns Spirit Canyon Herbals, and is the currently the District 5 director for the Montana Barrel Horse Association.

Hayes previously served as the MSU Extension Agent in Lincoln County. Hayes’ term will run through May 31, 2025.

Bruce Vincent, Libby

A third generation logger, Vincent has given motivational speeches throughout the United States and the world, has testified on natural resource issues before Congress, and has appeared on several news programs such as “60 Minutes.”

Vincent has been named Timberman of the Year in Montana, National Forest Activist of the Year, the Agri-Women’s 2007 Veritas Award Winner, and in 2004 received the inaugural Presidential Preserve America Award from President Bush. Vincent’s term will run through May 31, 2025.

Onno Wieringa, Missoula

Wieringa founded the Glacier Outdoor Center as well as the Alta Environmental Center, which has the dual purpose of carrying out stewardship and environmental projects, while also ensuring financial responsibility and sustainability. Wieringa’s term will run through May 31, 2025.

Forest Land Taxation Advisory Committee

Gordy Sanders, Seeley Lake

A Society of American Foresters (SAF) Certified Forester, Sanders has served as President of the Montana Wood Products Association and a Society of American Foresters, State Chair of the Montana Tree Farm Committee, and Program Manager of the National Tree Farm Convention. Sanders’ term will run through June 30, 2027.

Paul McKenzie, Columbia Falls

McKenzie is the General Manager and Vice President of F.H. Stoltze Land & Lumber Company and has served as President of the Montana Wood Products Association, Chairman of the Federal Timber Purchaser’s committee, and a member of the Flathead County Resource Advisory Committee and West Valley Land Use Advisory Committee. McKenzie’s term will run through June 30, 2027.

Randy Mannix, Helmville

A fourth generation rancher, Mannix manages the irrigation, infrastructure, and cattle on the Spieker and Raymond ranch homesteads.

With a forestry degree, Mannix also manages the timber on the ranch. Mannix’s term will run through June 30, 2027.

Nancy Mehaffie, Thompson Falls

A forester with a Forestry Sciences degree from the University of Idaho, Mehaffie spent 23 years with the U.S. Forest Service working silviculture, timber harvest and reforestation before working as a project manager with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

In retirement, Mehaffie serves on the tax appeal board of Sanders County. Mehaffie’s term will run through June 30, 2027.

Greg Chilcott, Stevensville

Chilcott has served as Ravalli County Commissioner since 2003.

Between 1979 and his election as commissioner, Chilcott worked in management positions in both the private and public sectors.

Chilcott also served on the Stevensville School Board for two years. Chilcott’s term will run through June 30, 2027.

Agricultural Land Valuation Advisory Committee

Eric Moore, Miles City

Moore served in the Montana Senate from 2011 to 2019 and the Montana House of Representatives from 2019 to 2021.

During his time in the Senate, Moore served as Majority Whip and President Pro Tempore. Moore’s term will run through May 31, 2024.

Todd Olsen, Lewistown

A fourth-generation commercial cow/calf rancher, Olsen served as the president of the Fergus County Livestock Association and a chair of Montana Stockgrowers Association’s Committee on Tax, Finance, and Ag Policy. Olsen’s term will run through May 31, 2024.

Gina Stevens, Hardin

A fourth generation cattle rancher from Kirby, Montana, Stevens and her husband John live near Hardin, Montana. Stevens works as an accountant and tax preparer. Stevens’ term will run through May 31, 2024.

Invasive Species Council

Dennis Longknife, Jr., Harlem

Longknife possesses a bachelor’s degree in Environmental Science with a Forestry Option and 30 years of experience in the environmental/natural resource field. Longknife’s term will run through May 31, 2025.

Martin Charlo, Pablo

Serving in a variety of capacities over the last decade for the Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes, Charlo serves as treasurer for the CSKT Tribal Council. Charlo’s term will run through May 31, 2025.

Jan Stoddard, Helena

Stoddard serves as Bureau Chief for Sales and Constituent Services at the Montana Office of Tourism and Business Development at the Department of Commerce. Stoddard’s term will run through May 31, 2025.

Andrew Welch, Helena

A graduate of Carroll College, Welch serves as the Manager of Hydropower License Compliance at Northwestern Energy. Welch’s term will run through May 31, 2025.

Michael Bias, Twin Bridges

A licensed outfitter and guide, Bias serves as executive director of Fishing Outfitters Association of Montana. He also serves as principal ecologist for EcoSystems, LLC, an environmental consulting company. Bias’ term will run through May 31, 2025.

Charles Headdress, Poplar

Headdress serves as Tribal Vice Chairman for the Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes. Headdress’ term will run through May 31, 2025.

Paul Rossignol, Lolo

Rossignol worked as a surveyor, mainly out of Missoula, for 30 years before turning his attentions to his ranch where he focuses on carpentry, logging, and being a good steward of his land.

Through his work ranching and extensive competitive fishing background, Rossignol possesses extensive knowledge of non-native species. Rossignol’s term will run through May 31, 2025.

Brandon Gopher, Box Elder

Gopher serves on the executive branch of the Chippewa Cree Indians of the Rocky Boy's Reservation, Montana. Gopher’s term will run through May 31, 2025.

Wheat and Barley Committee

Charles Bumgarner, Great Falls

A fourth generation Montana producer, Bumgarner raises wheat, barley, pulse crops, and hay on his farm outside of Great Falls.

Bumgarner previously served as director of the Montana Grain Growers Association. Bumgarner’s term will run through May 31, 2024.

Denise Conover, Broadview

Serving on the Wheat and Barley Committee since 2015, Conover has ensured strong fiscal management from the committee.

With her two sons, Conover owns and operates a 15,000-acre dryland farm in Yellowstone County. Conover’s term will run through May 31, 2024.

Terry Angvick, Plentywood

A Certified Seed grower, Angvick raises durum wheat, dry peas, lentils, and flax with two brothers and his son.

Angvick was MSU Extension Agent in Sheridan County for 31 years, served on the Plentywood School Board for 12 years, and served two terms on the Montana Grain Growers Association Board of Directors. Angvick’s term will run through May 31, 2024.