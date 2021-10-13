CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Halloween with Roky Erickson

By Rich Tupica
lansingcitypulse.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s October, and while Halloween is still weeks away, many enthusiasts use the entire month to celebrate. Some watch one horror movie a day, some dress up in extravagant costumes—some (music nerds) make new Halloween-themed mixes each year. Obvious picks are spooky cuts by The Cramps and Screamin’ Jay Hawkins, but also classics like “The Monster Mash.”

www.lansingcitypulse.com

Comments / 0

Related
lansingcitypulse.com

Where to get scared this Halloween

Is there a better way to get into the spirit of Halloween than by subjecting yourself to a few good scares? There’s no easier method for the perfect spooky date or a ghoulish night out with some friends and family than by visiting a haunted house or corn maze. If you need help deciding where to head, here’s a handy guide to get you started.
WILLIAMSTON, MI
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
elpaisanoonline.com

Weekly Horoscopes: October 18-24

This week as it begins you might want to try out a relaxing technique. Find a warm and cozy place to take in a deep breath, and slowly exhale. All while letting go of that anxiety and baggage. Turn on music that you find relaxing and allow yourself to lay back.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roky Erickson
Wide Open Country

Is Elvis Presley's Graceland Mansion Haunted?

It's common knowledge that Elvis Presley passed away in 1977, but did his soul ever move on? There have been claims that the King's ghost is still wandering the hallways of his Graceland mansion. We can't help but wonder ourselves, is Graceland haunted?. It has been stated that guests of...
CELEBRITIES
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Vince Neil falls off stage

Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil is injured falling off a stage in Pigeon Forge Friday night. Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil was injured Friday night when he fell off the stage during a solo concert at a Tennessee rock festival.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Floor Elevators
Popculture

'Real Housewives' Star and Rockstar Husband Welcome Twins

The Real Housewives family just grew by two! Jackie Gillies, who stars in Real Housewives of Melbourne, and her rockstar husband Ben Gillies are officially parents of two after welcoming twins over the weekend. The couple shared the exciting news on Instagram on Sunday. Announcing the births of her little...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'Halloween': Why Michael Myers' Mask Never Looked Scary Again After John Carpenter's Original

The mask worn by knife-wielding madman Michael Myers in 1978's Halloween is the stuff of low-budget legend. John Carpenter, undoubtedly the Master of Horror but even more masterful at stretching a dime into gold, left the mask in the hands of production designer Tommy Lee Wallace, who famously purchased a William Shatner mask from a random Hollywood Boulevard costume shop for $1.98, spraypainted it white, and tinkered with the eye holes and hair a bit. The result, against all logic and reason, was and still is terrifying enough to become iconic shorthand for "scary murderer with a knife." It's the blankness, the utter lack of emotion at odds with the quick, effectively brutal physical violence Nick Castle brought to the role; that first Michael Myers mask is the embodiment of the nothingness at the center of a sociopath. It's improbably scary, but the real surprise came later. Here we are after 43 years, eleven sequels, and budgets ballooned well past what Carpenter was dealing with in '78, and Michael Myers' mask has somehow never looked as good as it did when someone bought Captain Kirk's face for less than $2 and slapped some spray paint over it.
MOVIES
Essence

This Week In Black Love: Evander Holyfield Gets Engaged, Bey & Jay Take Venice And More

This week there were engagement announcements, birthday celebrations (with elaborate gifts given), red carpet date nights and a whole lot more. What a week it was for Black celebrity couples! There were engagement announcements, birthday celebrations (with elaborate gifts given), red carpet date nights and a whole lot more. A lot of the action took place at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s The Harder They Fall. Producer Jay-Z stepped out with Beyoncé (who stayed off the red carpet again but still snapped some effortlessly stunning photos for her Instagram), Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon left their sons at home to show support (and she was greeted in the sweetest way by Jay), and All American star Bre-Z and her partner Chris Amore stepped out in style to get a first look at the film.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Halloween
Variety

All 12 ‘Halloween’ Movies in the Franchise, Ranked

Proving that you can’t kill pure evil, inhuman boogeyman Michael Myers returns once again to pierce, hack, slice, and bludgeon an assortment of fresh victims in “Halloween Kills,” the middle entry in director David Gordon Green’s reboot trilogy. Overflowing with cameos and callbacks to previous films in the horror franchise, “Halloween Kills” includes enough references to make several of the sequels well worth revisiting. To help you plan a Myers movie marathon, here’s our ultimate Halloween ranking, from tedious trick to terrifying treat.
MOVIES
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ringo Starr Says Paul McCartney Pushed Beatles Beyond Just Two LPs

Ringo Starr said the Beatles’ catalog might have consisted of only two albums if Paul McCartney hadn’t constantly pushed the “lazy” band to work harder. The drummer recalled that some members thought “Oh, no, not again!” when they were pressed to return to the studio, but they enjoyed themselves when they finally started recording.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy