On Thursday night, the last two No. 1 overall picks will go head-to-head as the Jacksonville Jaguars face off against the Cincinnati Bengals. Life has been a little easier for 2020 No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow than it has for 2021 No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence. The latter is tied for the league lead in interceptions with seven in his first three games.

NFL ・ 17 DAYS AGO