The war for legal talent is raging. We are seeing it in Canada, in Australia, in the U.K. in Europe and in the U.S. Law firms are poaching lawyers — even those with minimal training — from one jurisdiction to another, desperate for warm bodies that can help them handle the massive workload that shows no sign of tapering off in the near future. In some cases, they are hiring lawyers who live in different countries, and not even asking them to move. The concept of remote work has come a long way over the past two years. Even the more junior lawyers at the world’s most venerated law firms are now able to call the shots like never before. The labor shortage has created a global legal industry in which the balance of power is shifting.

ECONOMY ・ 17 HOURS AGO