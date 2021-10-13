CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanders County, MT

Sanders County cross country runners prepare for postseason

By Clark Fork Valley Press
Valley Press-Mineral Independent
Valley Press-Mineral Independent
 6 days ago
Sanders County cross country runners competed in two events last week.

Saturday, the Thompson Falls Blue Hawks ran at the Libby Wilderness Run at the Flower Creek Cross Country Ski area.

The boys team was led by Will Hyatt, who was fourth in 17:13, Cael Thilmony was eighth in 18:11 and Levi Myers was 23rd in 19:29. Alessi Rolando was 37th in 20:17. Will Hawkins was 50th in 21:30, Briar Palmer was 51st in 21:30.5, Christian Murdock was 54th in 21:40, Ben Croft was 55th in 21:58. Alex Sweeden was 61st in 24:32.

For the girls team, Faith Palmer placed fourth in 21:28. Mollie Nichols was eighth in 23:10 and Roni Hanks was 26th in 27:16.

Wednesday, Thompson Falls returns to action, hosting the Western B/C Divisional at Rivers Bend Golf Course.

Last Tuesday at the Charlo Invitational, runners from Hot Springs and Plains competed.

In the boys race, Plains sophomore Spurr Ryan was 11th in 20:01.44. Fellow sophomore Brenden Vanderwall was 14th in 20:24.27.

Hot Springs sophomore Elijah Campbell was 21st in 22:58.27.

In the girls event, Plains sophomore Peyton Wasson was 12th in 27:36.67.

Hot Springs freshman Sasha Kifer was 18th in 31:55.27.

