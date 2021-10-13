CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Alleged California meth trafficker arrested

By SCOTT SHINDLEDECKER
Valley Press-Mineral Independent
Valley Press-Mineral Independent
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T0AE9_0cPsZWxH00

A Californian living in Missoula was recently arrested for allegedly having several pounds of methamphetamine and fentanyl in his possession.

Carlos Guatimea Aguirre, 35, of Fresno, California, and Missoula, is facing charges of possession with intent to distribute the deadly drugs as well as possessing nearly two dozen firearms.

According to the court documents, Aguirre has a 2011 felony conviction for possessing an assault weapon in Los Angeles County. That would prohibit him from possessing firearms.

If convicted of the most serious crime, Aguirre faces a mandatory minimum 10 years to life in prison, a $10 million fine and at least five years parole.

Aguirre was lodged in the Missoula County Detention Center Oct. 7 pending further proceedings. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Missoula Police Department investigated the case.

Charging documents indicate federal agents saw a woman who was living with Aguirre buy two guns at a Missoula pawn shop on Oct. 5.

After getting a search warrant for the home and vehicle, agents stopped a 2021 Nissan Sentra in Missoula and allegedly found a Glock 9mm pistol and substances believed to be meth and marijuana.

At the residence on Russell Park West, agents allegedly found nearly two dozen guns, about 6.8 pounds of a substance believed to be meth and pills that are believed to be fentanyl.

Aguirre appeared in Missoula on Oct. 7 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto on Oct. 7.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

North Korea tests possible submarine missile amid tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired at least one ballistic missile, which South Korea’s military said was likely designed to be launched from a submarine, in what is possibly the most significant demonstration of the North’s military might since U.S. President Joe Biden took office. The...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
County
Missoula County, MT
City
Fresno, CA
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
Missoula County, MT
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Missoula, MT
NBC News

Justice Department asks Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department asked the Supreme Court on Monday to temporarily block enforcement of the Texas law banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. It was the second challenge of the law to reach the court on an emergency appeal, seeking to put it on hold while lawsuits contesting its constitutionality work their way through the lower courts. By a 5-4 vote, the court turned away the first appeal in early September, saying the case presented "complex and novel" questions about whether the court had the authority to hear it, given the unusual structure of Senate Bill 8, as the law is known.
TEXAS STATE
CNN

Travis Barker was 'hands on' with Kourtney Kardashian's engagement ring

(CNN) — According to celebrity jeweler Lorraine Schwartz, Travis Barker did more than just present Kourtney Kardashian with a massive engagement ring. Schwartz told People magazine the rocker was actively involved in the design of the huge oval shaped diamond which she said is "a flawless, beautifully cut diamond stone."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Marijuana#Alcohol#Assault Weapon#Firearms#Californian#Nissan
The Hill

State watchdog to launch review of Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal

The acting inspector general of the State Department is launching a number of inquiries into the Biden administration’s handling of the U.S.'s withdrawal from Afghanistan, according to a notification sent to Congress and obtained by The Hill. State Department acting Inspector General Diana Shaw on Monday notified the chairs and...
FOREIGN POLICY
Valley Press-Mineral Independent

Valley Press-Mineral Independent

Plains, MT
124
Followers
39
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Valley Press-Mineral Independent

Comments / 0

Community Policy