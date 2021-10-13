Alleged California meth trafficker arrested

A Californian living in Missoula was recently arrested for allegedly having several pounds of methamphetamine and fentanyl in his possession.

Carlos Guatimea Aguirre, 35, of Fresno, California, and Missoula, is facing charges of possession with intent to distribute the deadly drugs as well as possessing nearly two dozen firearms.

According to the court documents, Aguirre has a 2011 felony conviction for possessing an assault weapon in Los Angeles County. That would prohibit him from possessing firearms.

If convicted of the most serious crime, Aguirre faces a mandatory minimum 10 years to life in prison, a $10 million fine and at least five years parole.

Aguirre was lodged in the Missoula County Detention Center Oct. 7 pending further proceedings. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Missoula Police Department investigated the case.

Charging documents indicate federal agents saw a woman who was living with Aguirre buy two guns at a Missoula pawn shop on Oct. 5.

After getting a search warrant for the home and vehicle, agents stopped a 2021 Nissan Sentra in Missoula and allegedly found a Glock 9mm pistol and substances believed to be meth and marijuana.

At the residence on Russell Park West, agents allegedly found nearly two dozen guns, about 6.8 pounds of a substance believed to be meth and pills that are believed to be fentanyl.

Aguirre appeared in Missoula on Oct. 7 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto on Oct. 7.