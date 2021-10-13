CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

[eBook] The Guide for Reducing SaaS Applications Risk for Lean IT Security Teams

By The Hacker News
The Hacker News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Software-as-a-service (SaaS) industry has gone from novelty to an integral part of today's business world in just a few years. While the benefits to most organizations are clear – more efficiency, greater productivity, and accessibility – the risks that the SaaS model poses are starting to become visible. It's not an overstatement to say that most companies today run on SaaS. This poses an increasing challenge to their security teams.

thehackernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Searchengine Journal

SaaS Marketers: The Paid Social Approach That Works for You [Webinar]

Are your paid social campaigns generating the results you want?. B2B (and specifically SaaS) brands may not be able to depend on demand alone. You have to help generate that interest efficiently and effectively to drive qualified leads and positive ROI. Join our next Search Engine Journal webinar on Thursday,...
INTERNET
Beta News

Why businesses need to take vulnerability and risk management seriously [Q&A]

As businesses rely more on the cloud and virtual infrastructure, so the potential for both configuration errors and cyberattacks increases. The pandemic has only made the problem worse and in many cases led to a loosening of security policy. What do organizations need to do to address the issue and protect their systems? We spoke to Tal Morgenstern, Vulcan Cyber CPO and co-founder, to find out.
ECONOMY
securitymagazine.com

The smart guide to intelligent commercial security risk management

Commercial real estate (CRE) continues to be the largest asset for any organization. When it comes to building properties that attract top tenants, technology plays a key role. Today’s CRE tenants want the latest and greatest, but new technology also comes with increased risks and costs, especially in the hyper-connected Internet of Things (IoT)-driven world we live in. Commercial property managers need security strategies that address the ever-evolving nature of today’s threats without sacrificing the convenience and flexibility the workforce demands.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saas#Data Management#Ebook#Data Breaches#Security Controls#Xdr#Sspm#Cynet
Beta News

The security challenges of widespread container use [Q&A]

Containers have provided greater flexibility and enabled developers to think less about their infrastructure. However, securing them presents a challenge. Traditional workload protection technologies designed for static workloads don't work well on minimized, ephemeral container workloads. There's also increased use of open source software that presents additional risks. We spoke...
COMPUTERS
securityboulevard.com

How to gain holistic visibility into a modern application environment [Webinar]

The average cost of downtime is $5,600 to $9,000 per minute according to a report from Ponemon Institute. When business-critical applications fail, the consequences can be disastrous. System downtime and poor application performance can impact a business in a variety of ways, from disgruntled users and a drop in productivity to revenue loss and a tarnished business image. Because of the rising complexity of applications, teams in charge of monitoring applications and infrastructure have shifted their focus away from traditional monitoring tactics in pursuit of a more efficient method.
SOFTWARE
Searchengine Journal

On-Page SEO Guide: Strategy, Trends & Expert Advice [Ebook]

On-page SEO is one of the most essential aspects of your SEO strategy as a whole. Yet there is a lot of confusion and misinformation around which optimizations really matter, where you should invest your time, and how to do on-page SEO properly. Ready to learn the most up-to-date best...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Software
The Hacker News

Digital Signature Spoofing Flaws Uncovered in OpenOffice and LibreOffice

The maintainers of LibreOffice and OpenOffice have shipped security updates to their productivity software to remediate multiple vulnerabilities that could be weaponized by malicious actors to alter documents to make them appear as if they are digitally signed by a trusted source. The list of the three flaws is as...
SOFTWARE
The Hacker News

GitHub Revoked Insecure SSH Keys Generated by a Popular git Client

Code hosting platform GitHub has revoked weak SSH authentication keys that were generated via the GitKraken git GUI client due to a vulnerability in a third-party library that increased the likelihood of duplicated SSH keys. As an added precautionary measure, the Microsoft-owned company also said it's building safeguards to prevent...
SOFTWARE
helpnetsecurity.com

SaaS adoption growing, but so are security concerns

A BetterCloud survey of more than 500 IT and security professionals reveals the latest challenges of managing SaaS at scale, particularly as digital transformation catapulted forward in 2021 — and IT kept the momentum going. It also sheds new light on SaaS file security, the state of SaaSOps automation, the workplace of the future, and more.
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

Datto SaaS Defense protects cloud-based applications for MSPs

Following its acquisition of Israel-based cyber threat detection company BitDam earlier this year, Datto debuted its SaaS Defense security product built exclusively for MSPs. The advanced threat protection and spam-filtering solution provides MSPs with patented technology to proactively detect and prevent malicious malware, phishing, and Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks that target Microsoft Exchange, OneDrive, SharePoint, and Teams.
SOFTWARE
The Hacker News

Critical Remote Hacking Flaws Disclosed in Linphone and MicroSIP Softphones

Multiple security vulnerabilities have been disclosed in softphone software from Linphone and MicroSIP that could be exploited by an unauthenticated remote adversary to crash the client and even extract sensitive information like password hashes by simply making a malicious call. The vulnerabilities, which were discovered by Moritz Abrell of German...
TECHNOLOGY
The Hacker News

Attackers Behind Trickbot Expanding Malware Distribution Channels

The operators behind the pernicious TrickBot malware have resurfaced with new tricks that aim to increase its foothold by expanding its distribution channels, ultimately leading to the deployment of ransomware such as Conti. The threat actor, tracked under the monikers ITG23 and Wizard Spider, has been found to partner with...
TECHNOLOGY
Insurance Journal

Government Can and Should Help Reduce Cyber-Security Risks: ITC Highlights

It’s no secret that cyber insurance rates keep rising into the stratosphere. But the U.S. government can take specific actions to help reduce risk and stabilize the market, a former federal official and industry CEO argued separately at ITC Vegas 2021. “Government, as a collective entity, is very likely the...
U.S. POLITICS
windowsreport.com

10+ best virus removal tools for Windows 10 [2021 Guide]

Once viruses get into your PC, removing them requires the best virus removal tool you can find. Some of our options below include data encryption features and identity protection. These antiviruses will also periodically scan your PC for new threats, and receive constant updates. We've included both free and paid...
COMPUTERS
The Hacker News

Update Your Windows PCs Immediately to Patch New 0-Day Under Active Attack

Microsoft on Tuesday rolled out security patches to contain a total of 71 vulnerabilities in Microsoft Windows and other software, including a fix for an actively exploited privilege escalation vulnerability that could be exploited in conjunction with remote code execution bugs to take control over vulnerable systems. Two of the...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy