Art's Way Manufacturing (ARTW) Announces Second Straight Quarter of Profitability; $1.8M Increase in Operating Income for Q1-Q3 2021

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqCM: LAZY) provided preliminary results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. It is important to note that results are preliminary, unaudited, have not been subject to a quarterly review and should be read in conjunction with the Company's annual report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2020, which the Company filed on June 25, 2021, and its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which the Company filed on August 6, 2021. Preliminary Revenue for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 is $318.7 million, up $103.0 million versus the third quarter 2020, and net income is $30.2 million, up $26.5 million versus the third quarter 2020 (restated).

