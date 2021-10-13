CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highlights and Insights into Soligenix

 6 days ago

Dr. Chris Schaber Discusses Soligenix HyBryte(TM) and Thermostabilized Vaccines. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2021) - PCG Digital -- In a recent interview with Kristen Kluska,...

Nicox Provides Third Quarter 2021 Business and Financial Highlights

Nicox Provides Third Quarter 2021 Business and Financial Highlights. VYZULTA® and ZERVIATE® prescriptions in the U.S. increased by 35% and 213% respectively in Q3 2021 compared to Q3 2020.
Team Lead Insight and Evidence

The Team Lead will manage and lead our Insight and Evidence team. You will develop and deliver a strategy to ensure RNID is an insight led and impact focused organisation. The Team Lead Insight and Evidence will also lead the research capability to ensure we: capture insight from people who are deaf, have a hearing loss or tinnitus; generate evidence of the impact our work is having on people’s lives; and operate biomedical research funding schemes and influence the research community.
NeuroSense Therapeutics (NRSN) Files IPO Registration Statement

NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NRSN) files IPO registration statement. The company intends to offer units, each consisting of one ordinary share and one warrant to purchase one ordinary share. The company describes itself as: "Our goal is to...
Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR) Strong Sell-Off 'Premature' - William Blair

William Blair analyst Tim Lugo reiterated an Outperform rating on Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVIR) amid today's ...
Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Banner

In the current session, Banner Inc. (NASDAQ:BANR) is trading at $58.16, after a 1.06% increase. Over the past month, the stock increased by 13.86%, and in the past year, by 57.57%. With performance like this, long-term shareholders are optimistic but others are more likely to look into the price-to-earnings ratio to see if the stock might be overvalued.
Audacy Insights: Marketing to Gen Z

Don't try to fake your way into the minds and hearts of Generation Z. The way in is with authenticity and a clear perspective, along with a purpose-led brand. Those are some of the key findings within research conducted by Audacy, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company that reaches a multitude of Gen Z listeners every single day.
Helen Of Troy: Q2 Earnings Insights

Helen Of Troy(NASDAQ:HELE) stock fell by 1.94% on Friday after the company reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Earnings. Helen Of Troy beat their estimated earnings by 22.12%, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up...
Luncheon Insights With Market Leaders At NBAA

NBAA hosted a newsmakers lunch on Oct. 11 with (left to right) Kenn Ricci, Directional Aviation Capital founder and principal; George Antoniadis, PlaneSense founder and CEO; and Kenny Dichter, Wheels Up founder and CEO—moderated by Miles O’Brien. All three agree that there will be consolidation in the market, and they agree that there will probably be 4-5 major players in 20 years. “The big and strong are going to get bigger and stronger,” says Dichter.
RPM International: Q1 Earnings Insights

RPM International(NYSE:RPM) stock fell by 2.12% on Thursday after the company reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Earnings. RPM International beat their estimated earnings by 4.85%, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up...
Food and Gas Prices Are Hitting a Record High—Here's How to Be Prepared

From NPR to The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, the hot topic of discussion this week has been skyrocketing inflation in the United States. In case you missed the headlines, or were too busy working overtime to pay for the increasing costs on everything from food and gas to rent and restaurant tabs, here are the key takeaways regarding consumer prices in this country at the moment:
Stimulus Check Update: Fourth Stimulus Check Coming?

Three federal stimulus checks have already been given to assist Americans through this pandemic. However, because of the impacts caused by the coronavirus, several lawmakers have been pushing to pass a fourth stimulus check. Millions of Americans still remain in financial distress especially with the Delta variant causing 90% of...
Gov't calls unvaccinated

'These calls are legitimate': Outreach campaigns to reach the unvaccinated now include phone calls to anyone with a health card. Canada has reached a vaccination rate of 71 per cent of the population now fully vaccinated, shows the latest health data, thanks to vax vans, mobile clinics and pop-up shots in community centres, arenas and churches.
Americans Prepare for Major Earthquake Event on October 21

The International Shake-Out is set for Thursday, October 21 and Americans are preparing for the 10:21 am local time drill. Each year, millions of people “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” in The Great ShakeOut, the world’s largest earthquake drill. People are encouraged to participate in the drill wherever they are since major earthquakes may happen anywhere people live, work, or travel. The purpose of the ShakeOut is to practice how to protect ourselves and for everyone to become better prepared. The goal of the drill is to prevent a major earthquake from becoming a catastrophe. Thousands of state and local organizations are participating in the drill ranging from state governments to local schools and hospitals. An estimated 27 million people have said they plan to participate in this year’s drill, with over 13 million from the United States alone.
Dr. Fauci Says You Need a Booster ASAP If You Got This Vaccine

Following weeks of debate over the need for booster shots, an advisory panel for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has now endorsed additional doses of each of the three vaccines available in the country: Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson. So far, more than 8 million people have received a Pfizer booster, which the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) authorized first. Most Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients are still waiting for their boosters to be officially authorized and recommended by these two agencies, but health officials are already warning that—depending on which vaccine you received—getting a booster as soon as you're eligible may be even more pressing.
Experts Warn of Another Highly Contagious Virus

Are you tired of news about COVID-19 yet? Because the inventors of AstraZeneca's vaccine warn us that there is another highly contagious virus that is spreading around, and could possibly cause another deadly pandemic. And since we still can't see the end of the COVID-19 pandemic in sight, this sure sounds terrifying. At the moment, there is no treatment for the Nipah virus, the virus that has been spreading lately.
FDA Recalls 2 Blood Pressure Medicines, Asks the Public To Stop Taking Them

The FDA conducted two drug recalls and urged the people to stop taking them and contact their doctors immediately. Lupin Pharmaceuticals Recall Batches of Its Tablets. Lupin Pharmaceuticals is recalling batches of Irbesartan Tablets and Irbesartan with Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, according to the FDA. Doctors prescribe the drug to individuals with type 2 diabetes to manage hypertension, low blood pressure, and symptoms, as per MSN News.
